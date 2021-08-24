Raleigh, NC

Experience the summer views at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial Gardens

Alyssa Atkinson

Summer is in full swing; utilize the sunshine while you can.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vMGIF_0bb6CkWK00
Photo of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial Gardens.Photo taken by the author.

As we near the end of summer and inch slowly into the fall season in just a few short months, there are certain summer activities that you don't want to miss out on.

There is no doubt that time still remains to take advantage of the fun outdoor summer activities that are widely available to the public. One such activity is a stroll through the park, or more specifically, in a historic garden located in Raleigh, North Carolina.

This summer, you have the opportunity to take a look at history and appreciate the warm weather and sunshine with your family while enjoying the breathtaking views at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Gardens.

This is an outdoor experience that you might not want to miss, and with just a few months of super warm weather and sunshine left, I am going to dive into some of the details you should know if you would like to visit the gardens, learn a little history, and enjoy the experience. Let's take a look.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Gardens Summer Features

Just like the changing of seasons, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Gardens have especially beautiful views in the summer. We will get into those shortly, but first, you should be aware of some of the history of the gardens before you go.

The gardens website states that the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Gardens became the:

"First public park in the United States solely devoted to Dr. King and the civil rights movement. The park's mission is to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy and contributions to peace, justice, equality, human dignity, and education by expanding and enhancing the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Gardens, providing a unique historic and educational destination for the citizens of Raleigh, the people of North Carolina and the Nation."

The park spans 2.4 acres and features a 6-foot-2-inch statue of Martin Luther King, Jr. There is also a 12-ton granite water monument, which is representative of those who were pioneers for the civil rights movement.

Not only do these gardens honor the civil rights movement, but they also teach a little bit about history. This makes the gardens an awesome summer activity to enjoy with your family outside before the summer season ends and the temperatures cool off. The greenery and flowers are especially beautiful in the summertime, which makes it the perfect time to take your family.

Key Statues/Monuments

On my most recent trip to the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Gardens this summer, I snapped some photos of the beautiful views and statues. Let's go through them all below.

First up are the beautiful flowers in the garden. They are a bright and inviting pink color, as you can see from the photograph I took.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tXMDH_0bb6CkWK00
Photo of some beautiful flowers at the garden.Photo taken by author.

Next up is the statue of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. I think this one is self explanatory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GZNEs_0bb6CkWK00
Statue of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., at the garden.Photo taken by the author.

After that is the "let freedom ring" bell. This is attached to brick within the memorial gardens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MKx6P_0bb6CkWK00
The "Let Freedom Ring" bell at the gardens.Photo taken by the author.

Finally, we have the granite water monument. This is carved with one of King, Jr.'s famous quotes, "...Until justice rolls down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream." -August 28, 1963.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3we4Cs_0bb6CkWK00
Photo of the granite water monument.Photo taken by the author.

In sum, whether you are looking to sit and read in a quite place, picnic at the park, look at the beautiful statues and monuments, or enjoy the sunshine, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Gardens offers all of these opportunities and more.

Ohio U XC/Track alum. I love to run. I blog about food, health, fitness, lifestyle, etc. Personal Blog - nomeatfastfeet.com | Electrical and Computer Engineering Grad.

Raleigh, NC
