Chicago Cubs: Can Cody Bellinger Turn it Around?

Photo by Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Cody Bellinger is one of the most talented and dynamic players in Major League Baseball today. His power, speed, and defensive prowess make him a valuable asset for any team he plays for. After a disappointing 2022 season, many fans and analysts wonder what they can expect from Bellinger in 2023. In this article, we'll take a closer look at his performance thus far, his struggles in 2022, and what we can expect from him going forward.

Bellinger burst onto the scene in 2017, his rookie season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He hit 39 home runs, drove in 97 runs, and stole 10 bases en route to winning the National League Rookie of the Year award. The following season, he was even better, hitting 25 home runs, driving in 76 runs, stealing 14 bases, and winning the National League Most Valuable Player award.

In 2019, it seemed like he was turning it around. He hit 47 home runs, drove in 115 runs, stole 15 bases, and won his second consecutive Gold Glove award.

In 2020, Bellinger helped lead the Dodgers to their first World Series title in over three decades. However, he struggled at the plate in the regular season, hitting just .239 with 12 home runs in the shortened season.

In 2021, Bellinger seemed to be getting back on track. He hit 10 home runs in his first 36 games and played solid defense in center field. However, he suffered a hairline fracture in his left leg in early April and missed the next two months of the season. He struggled upon his return, hitting just .165 over his next 45 games.

Bellinger had a slow start in 2022, hitting.200 with three home runs in his first 29 games. He showed signs of improvement in May, hitting .304 with four home runs and nine RBIs in 13 games, but then suffered another injury, this time to his right wrist. He missed over two months of the season and struggled upon his return, hitting just .183 over his final 29 games.

So what can we expect from Bellinger in 2023? If he can stay healthy, there's reason to believe he can return to his MVP form. He's still just 27 years old and has a track record of success at the major league level. He's also among the best defensive players in the game, regardless of position, so even if he struggles at the plate, he can still contribute with his glove.

One area where Bellinger will need to improve is his contact rate. He struck out in 28.3% of his plate appearances in 2022, which was the highest rate of his career. He'll need to cut down on those strikeouts to raise his batting average and get on base more often.

Another area where Bellinger can improve is his power. He hit just six home runs in 2022, a significant drop-off from his previous seasons. If he can get back to hitting 30+ home runs, he'll be a force to be reckoned with in the middle of the Cubs' lineup.