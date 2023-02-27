Major League Baseball: The Pitch Clock Mess

Photo by Image courtesy of Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports

Major League Baseball (MLB) recently introduced a new pitch clock in an effort to speed up the pace of play and improve the overall fan experience. The new clock, which measures the time between pitches, has been met with both support and criticism from players, coaches, and fans alike.

The pitch clock works by timing the amount of time a pitcher takes between pitches. If the pitcher takes longer than the allotted time, a penalty is assessed, which can result in a ball being added to the count or a strike being awarded to the batter. The exact amount of time varies depending on the situation, but typically ranges from 15 to 20 seconds.

Supporters of the pitch clock argue that it is necessary to speed up the game and keep fans engaged. Baseball has long been criticized for its slow pace, with some games lasting well over three hours. By reducing the amount of time between pitches, the game can become more fast-paced and exciting. Additionally, a faster game may be more appealing to younger fans who are used to the fast-paced nature of other sports.

However, opponents of the pitch clock argue that it disrupts the rhythm of the game and puts undue pressure on pitchers. Some pitchers rely on taking their time between pitches to focus and stay in control of the game. The pitch clock could force these pitchers to rush their throws, which could ultimately hurt their performance.

There are also concerns that the pitch clock could have unintended consequences on the game. For example, some pitchers may begin to intentionally balk or throw wild pitches in order to reset the clock and gain a few extra seconds. Others worry that the added pressure of the clock could lead to more injuries, as pitchers try to rush through their delivery.

Despite these concerns, it's clear that the pitch clock is here to stay. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has made it clear that he believes the clock is necessary to improve the game and keep up with changing fan expectations. While it remains to be seen how effective the clock will be in achieving these goals, it's clear that it will be a topic of discussion for years to come.

Ultimately, the success of the pitch clock will depend on how well it's implemented and how willing players and fans are to accept it. If done correctly, the pitch clock could be a positive step forward for the game of baseball, improving the pace of play and keeping fans engaged. However, if not handled properly, it could ultimately do more harm than good. Only time will tell how it will impact the game of baseball in the long run.