The Struggles of the Modern Father

While our dads couldn't get away from what our grandfathers had, they had some leeway to party, have independence, enforce "morale," and even be outside most days they were home.

The modern father has different expectations, and struggles than your dad may ever understand.

Today's dads are frequently more active in their kids' upbringing than ever". They are witnessing a clear departure from the father archetypes they were exposed to as children. According to a 2019 study in partnership with the University of British Columbia , young men today are likely to be unselfish, socially active, and health-conscious. In addition, the study shows that millennial men are expanding their ideas of what it means to be a man and rethinking their core values.

In the same way, many other studies have shown that children do better when their dads are more involved in their lives. Longer paternity breaks and an increase in the amount of time dads spend caring for their children are linked to better cognitive test results, according to a study of four nations, including the United States.

But this doesn't mean that fathers in the twenty-first century are less involved with their families or give them less money. On the contrary, dads now put in the same amount of time and effort as their predecessors to support their families economically. Still, they need to be more secure in their employment and finances. Even though more moms work, men still shoulder 85% of the primary financial responsibilities in two-parent homes.

But wait, there's more!

It's important to point out that today's fathers spend much more time with their kids than in the past. Compared to dads only a generation ago , the amount of time a father spends caring for his children has quadrupled, while the quantity of housework he contributes to has doubled. In addition, two-thirds of dads have stress from work and family, and half of them find it hard to balance the two.

And your job doesn't care about you being a father…

Regarding dads caring for their kids, workplaces have yet to catch on. When men take paternity leave or work from home, their employers often think they are less committed to their jobs. This could have an impact on a person's career.

Being a dad in these times is difficult.