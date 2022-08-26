Texas Rangers: Offense Lights Up Coors Field.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 21: Nathaniel Lowe #30 of the Texas Rangers celebrates his solo home run as he rounds the bases against the Twins. (David Berding/Getty Images)

In comparison, the Colorado Rockies only managed to score four runs, while the Texas Rangers racked up a whopping sixteen.

The Rangers' last game against the Rockies was already 6-0 by the time Colorado got the fourth out. After the Rangers scored a couple of runs in the top of the first inning and seven more runs in the top of the second inning, the score was 9-0 by the time the second inning was through.

Only Jonah Heim did not get a hit out of the 11 players that batted for Texas, yet he still reached base twice thanks to a pair of walks. He also scored a run. The offense was humming along well today.

However, the game before, Texas led 3-0 and 6-3 at different points in the game to still lose 7-6. But, the Rangers matched their offensive explosion with solid pitching, with Martin Perez on the mound.

The Rangers were able to end the series tied thanks to the victory, which also enabled them to conclude their road trip with a 4-2 record.

Nathaniel Lowe had three hits, including a triple, a home run, and five RBIs. Martin Perez threw 6 innings, and allowed 4 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, and 7 strikeouts in the afternoon with a low pitch count of 84 pitches.

The earned run average for Perez has been brought back down to 2.69. He has now won 10 games this season.

After this blowout win, Texas sits in third place in the division with a 57-67 record. Even after acquiring two big stars in Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, Texas has continued to struggle in the American League West, where the Astros have continued to dominate. After six losing seasons, owner Ray Davis dismissed longtime President of Baseball Operations, Jon Daniels.

Chris Woodward, the Opening Day Manager, has also being fired due to the teams poor performance in the field. Many sources has cited that Woodward's downfall is mostly part on a poor bullpen management.

On Friday night, the Rangers and the Tigers will play the first game in a series that will be played in Arlington.