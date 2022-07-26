Texas Rangers: Dallas Keuchel signed to minor league deal.

After four games in which he failed to contribute to the team's success, the former Cy Young Award winner was designated for assignment by the D-Backs.

On Monday night, the Texas Rangers announced they had reached an agreement with veteran left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel for a minor-league contract. A few days after being designated for assignment and then released by the Arizona Diamondbacks, Keuchel will soon report to the Triple-A club of the Texas Rangers in Round Rock.

After signing with the D-backs on June 7, Keuchel had high hopes of reviving his career with the team; instead, he ended up with a record of 0-2 and a 9.64 ERA while allowing 20 earned runs over 18 2/3 innings.

Keuchel, who is 34 years old, is now playing for his third different club this year. After beginning the season with the Chicago White Sox, the team eventually let him go after he made eight starts. After that, he was given the starting No. 4 spot with the Diamondbacks before being released.

After pitching 50 2/3 innings so far this year, he has racked up an earned run average of 8.53 (an ERA+ of 48) and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 1.41.

Keuchel's decline as a pitcher can be traced back to the previous year, when he pitched for the White Sox and had a 1.61 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 32 appearances.

Keuchel had a very successful stretch from 2014 to 2020, during which he posted a 3.25 earned run average and a 2.98 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Both the American League Cy Young Award in 2015 and four of his career's five Gold Glove Awards were bestowed on him during that stretch of success.

With this signing, the Rangers are likely viewing Keuchel as a low-risk signing who adds another layer of depth in case a current rotation member suffers an injury or underperforms their duties.

The Rangers have been struggling as of late. Under General Manager Chris Young, Texas went big in the winter by signing two big free agents in Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. They also traded for catcher Mitch Garver, and even with starting pitcher Martin Perez's dominance, the Rangers have struggled to gain some footing.

There is almost no possibility that Texas will play October baseball. As of Monday, they have a record of 43-51 for the season, which is 20 games behind the top-seeded Houston Astros in the American League West. The Rangers are seven games behind in the battle for the AL wild card.

Based on recent projections, Texas has a chance of only 1.9 percent of making it to the playoffs.