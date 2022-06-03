San Diego Padres release Robinson Cano. Promote Nomar Mazara.

San Diego Padres second baseman Robinson Cano (left) reacts after striking out to end the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

The San Diego Padres and Robinson Cano's time together has ended. This morning, the Padres severed all relations with Robinson Cano, following the Mets' footsteps, who did the same thing before San Diego. The Mets were under a financial commitment to Cano until the 2023 season, which made the choice that much more difficult for them to make. However, his lack of results, combined with the availability of younger and more capable alternatives, pushed the hands of both sides. The veteran slashed .195/233/.268 with the Mets in 12 games. Cano signed with the Padres on May 13. As a result, this may be the end of his career in the Major Leagues.

The 39-year-old batter has three singles and ten strikeouts for San Diego while batting in 33 total at-bats. Cano also had one walk to go along with his .094/.118/.091 batting line. Cano has been named to the All-Star game eight times, but he missed the 2021 campaign due to a failed test for performance-enhancing substances. He was suspended late in 2020 for 162 games for a second offense on a failed drug test. This year, Cano's exit velocity has been more than three miles per hour, slower on average than in 2020. As a result, his strikeouts have increased, as has his groundball rate.

The Padres will be acquiring a player with exceptional power to fill the place on the roster, which is something the team has been searching for quite some time. Outfielder Nomar Mazara would come up from Triple-A El Paso. Mazara's 505 feet home run in 2019 is still the longest home run that StatCast has ever captured. In addition, Mazara is versatile, as he can play both corner outfield positions. He also has experience as a designated hitter, which is a role that the Padres may ask him to play.