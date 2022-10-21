High-Value Man: 15 Traits

Okay gentlemen, it’s time for some straight talk.

Before we move ahead, hear out what Thomas Paine once said —

“The real man smiles in trouble, gathers strength from distress, and grows brave by reflection.”

Since ancient times, farmers have separated the wheat from the chaff. When it comes to being a man, there are also character traits that set you apart from others and make you a truly high-value man. High-value men are known for being very aggressive and strong, and they also own the top spot in the social hierarchy. A few traits allow these males to stand out from the crowd.

By the end of this article, you’ll have a clear understanding if you are one of them or at least know what you need to improve on to be referred to as one. Here are 15 signs of a high-value man.

1. Top 10–5% in the social hierarchy ladder

The simplest metric is earnings. High-value men are in the top 10% of earners. They earn six figures or more. That translates to over $15,000 a month, every month just to get into the top 10%.

In order to make it to the top 1% of earners, you need to be considered bringing home over $70,000 a month, and with inflation changing the dynamic like crazy that number is only going up, high-value men are able to do it over and over again.

Everyone can have a good year or a good season, maybe even get lucky for a while, but high-value men are high-value consistently. The really high-value men the ones making up the 1% of all men have earned over one million dollars per year for over 3 years and they will earn that for the next three.

Just based on income statistics alone, there are substantially fewer high-value men than beautiful women. The kind of man that usually ends up being at this level of earnings are hyper-determined, hyper-focused, and have traded at least one decade of their lives in pursuit of success. For years, they’ve had little to no social life because they were fully focused on their career. Now that they’ve made it, they can truly enjoy the spoils of their work.

Almost all women, the straight ones at least, want a high-value man because of the lifestyle they can provide which makes him a scarce resource in high demand, and because of this obsessive personality needed to get them to the top, high-value men almost never settle for mediocrity in any other part of their lives.

2. Someone who has transformed his life and is able to continuously do it based on choice

Do you know how other men wish their lives were different? High-value men have the power, the skills, the mindset, and the understanding of what it takes to do it on demand — his life is proof of that. High-value men are men who despite starting alongside everybody else have managed through sheer dedication to detach themselves from the rest and climb to the top.

Low-value men think that having pictures with cars, sleeping with a lot of women, and making a lot of money is what makes you high-value, but that’s not it boys.

High-value is determined by what you’re capable of and the ability to change reality to fit your goals. You’re looking at the outcome, not the cause. You can’t fake it till you make it when it comes to being a high-value man. Integrity plays a big role in this as it stops the bullsh*t.

High-value men don’t need to pretend or say they are high-value. This public perception is a byproduct of their main focus, not the other way around. This puts them in a position of control over their lives and speaking of control.

3. In control of his own time

High-value men prioritize freedom and time is the most valuable asset you have, which is why —

It doesn’t matter if you drive a Mercedes, if you drive it on your way to a 9–5 job and other people tell you when to show up and what to wear — that’s not freedom. You’re not free.

You can be a high-earner and not be a high-value man because you don’t own your own life, someone else does. This concept is called the golden handcuffs. The money is so good that you’re trading your time and freedom for it. It takes several years before you realize you’ve made a bad trade. This is why high-value men are in most cases older.

You can’t be a high-value man in your 20s because you haven’t been through enough real life to acquire wisdom.

4. Maxed-out stats

High-value men are exceptional in at least one field which is so great that nobody cares about the rest.

Stephen Hawking got married and even had a few affairs despite not being able to talk, walk, or move. That’s the power of maxing out one of your stats. If you max out any of your stats, you don’t even have to be one of the highest earners to qualify as a high-value man because it will open up your life to greatness.

Max out persuasion and you become a politician with political power.

Max out your ability to entertain and you become a famous artist.

Once you max out anything of value, it can always be transitioned into money and fame.

High-value men rank high in ethics. They’re competitive but always remain ethical. These men value equality of opportunity because they know they can perform based on their own track record.

5. Recognized by other high-value peers

There’s no such thing as a high-value sigma male. Sigma males are these individuals who see themselves as lone wolves — that’s bullsh*t, we’ve experienced it ourselves.

In our early 20s, we locked ourselves in a room and went full focus on building a life for ourselves. It took roughly seven years to get there and we saw ourselves as successful only to realize that in the process, we’ve become an island. So, we began building bridges. The big shock was that when we realized all the folks at the top of the pyramid were already hanging out with each other.

Discipline and hard work qualify you to be in the room, but you need to build relationships if you really want a deserving seat at the table. We don’t care if you think of yourself as a high-value man, the only way to really know is when other high-value men give you their stamp of approval and allow you to join their ranks.

Your value is partially determined by the people you surround yourself with. There is a nobility to high value that both peers and people of a lower value recognize your efforts, and this is why most men can’t do it. You might get lucky once, but you’ll meet the same people you stepped on going up on your way back down.

6. Has a valuable network

What it would take you three to four years to do on your own can be achieved in six months if you have a powerful network.

Men at the top work in packs when it comes to tackling projects beyond one’s solo ability. They leverage each other’s relationships, infrastructure, and knowledge to minimize risk. They trust each other to hold their word and put their money in action where their mouth is. That’s why the rich are getting richer because they’re working together to ensure it and that’s the thing. Poor people actually despise other poor people which stops them from collaborating because high-value men have built this valuable network around them, others will come to them trying to carry favor.

And at this point, it’s like a snowball rolling downhill.

“The more valuable your network is, the more high-value people will want to join it.”

7. Is an employer

High-value men are able to provide a livelihood to others, and this means he’s able to generate an opportunity, structure, and a way for others to take care of their own families.

It’s not necessarily that you’re an entrepreneur, if you’re high up in the corporate ladder, you can exercise your power and provide opportunity to others. Although there’s an element of self-interest involved, the benefit brought to the other party ensures a position higher in the hierarchy.

High-value men are able to see opportunity when other people don’t. You earn money and status based on your ability to see into the future.

Low-value men can barely see toward the end of the day or maybe week. They usually live paycheck to paycheck.

Average-value men can see toward the end of the month or the quarter. They’re usually middle management or higher valued employees.

High-value men see opportunity in years and decades.

8. Visible and intriguing

You know who high-value men are, everybody does. You might not know them but you know of them. They’re visible, they’re around, they’re always doing something extraordinary which puts a spotlight on them.

High-value men move differently. For everybody else, this is intriguing — how is this person able to do so much consistently? Well, the secret lies in the management of resources. At the end of the day, you have the same number of hours in a day as they do, but they’re not being managed in the same way. You recognize what they’ve built and what position they occupy in society.

Others understand the title of their occupation. They’re not vaguely entrepreneurs, they’re the CEO of Tesla. You know what the function is and you know what the company is. Their activity is transparent, legal, and by the book — they’re winning the game fair and square. You can’t be a high-value man and be in jail. You can’t be a high-value man hustling people. There’s no honor among thieves. Trust and reputation are of the utmost importance as you’ll learn later today.

9. Can afford to walk away

This right here is the most powerful piece of information you will need in your life.

“The person who can afford to walk away has all the power.”

If you’re in a business negotiation, the one who can walk away from the deal because they can make it somewhere else on their own terms has all the power. If you’re dating someone who’s playing games and you can walk away, you’ve got all the power, others will notice and they’ll put you on a pedestal because real power is rare.

“The more valuable the thing you’re willing to walk away from is, the more powerful you are perceived.”

And this is why you can’t put high-value men in the friend zone. While every other man is chasing after partners, a high-value man will attract them through their status, and they’ll always have options. Games are for children, high-value men don’t play them because they can afford to walk away.

10. Has coaches keeping him at top performance

High-value men never stop learning, they never stop climbing. For them, the climb is the thrill.

In order to do so, high-value men leverage the experience of others to get things done quicker. You’ll never meet a high-value man who doesn’t read, who doesn’t hang out with other successful people in order to learn from them. High-value men pay performance coaches to make sure they operate at the highest level. These coaches are there to make sure the mindset is right and the objective is clear on a consistent basis.

Pick any hedge fund manager and you’ll see they’re paying over $100,000 a year to a high-performance coach just to make sure they don’t slip up, but someone like you, probably can’t afford that.

11. Master of probability, not luck

Low-value men operate in luck. High-value men operate in probability. How likely is something to happen if these are the inputs?

People look at them as risk takers, but that’s actually the opposite of what they do. High-value men look at the setup, how a situation is put together, and how it will impact the resultsl. Then based on the expertise, they slowly shift the odds in their favor and they do that consistently.

If your odds of success are over 50%, then it makes sense to run the experiment for as long as possible because you will inevitably win.

That’s why high-value men have built infrastructure around them. These men have lawyers, accountants, financial advisors, they have a diversified portfolio of assets — all minimizing risk and increasing return.

12. He’s not an “almost”

Almost graduated, almost got the job, almost got rich, almost got laid, almost closed the client, almost made it work.

So, many people are “almost” in their results, and you see it all the time when people say — “but I really tried or I put in a lot of effort.”

High value men only value end results, it doesn’t matter how hard you tried. That’s something reserved for little league baseball, not for adults. They take full ownership over everything that happens in their life. If something goes wrong they aren’t ready or smart enough to see it coming, so there’s still room for improvement.

13. Life has to keep going up

High-value men derive value from growth.

“A man that’s not growing is a man that’s just waiting to die.”

And growth for men comes in many ways — professional, physical, emotional, spiritual, intellectual. A man whose value is going down is seen as a liability, not an asset.

High-value men don’t go through a midlife crisis because their life is full. If a high-value man were to die today, he would know that he’s lived a fulfilling life and that he made the most out of it. Growth and fulfillment come from the way you live your life. You might be the person with the most money in the bank account, but you will still lose if you haven’t lived at all.

Most men live lives of quiet desperation! They hope that one day something will happen where they will be able to live for themselves.

14. Able, confident, and assertive

When a high-value man walks into a room, everybody knows it. He’s confident in his ability because he’s proven it in the past and knows he can do it again. These are not the peacock man you see these days masquerading as high-value. They have true value based on who they have become.

High-value men are assertive. They let the world, know what they want, and that they’re going after it. High value men have no problem to compete and make it clear that they are a dominant force.

These men aren’t necessarily the strongest, but they’re the most capable. These men are adaptive. Take everything away from them and they’ll still be able to get it back because they didn’t get lucky, because look, you can’t take away who they are and what they know.

It’ll take them substantially less this time around because they know what to do and how to do it. High-value men are high-value no matter where they are in the world. Self-confidence and assertiveness are both things that one can learn.

15. Reputation and legacy

Reputation is the most valuable thing a man can build from a status perspective. Children are the most valuable thing a man can have from a legacy perspective and both of them are extremely important to a high-value man.

They know their reputation needs to be protected at all costs. That’s why you don’t see high-value men with low-value women (at least not in public, if you know what I mean). Men are status driven. So, the partner they choose to be with should increase his status. You can tell a lot about a person based on who they choose to build a life and family with.

High-value men are focused on perpetual growth and can provide an incredible lifestyle for their families. It’s important that his legacy be carefully looked after. A high-value man is a present father, but because of the situation he’s responsible for more than the household, that’s why the partner needs to be able to raise exceptional children.

The two forms of legacy a man leaves behind are —

His children His work

High-value men understand that time is finite and he wants something to live beyond him. You are the result of thousands of years of evolution and bloodline overcoming incredible adversity. Although one can choose to not have children and still make an impact on the world, it’s a shame to allow your bloodline to die.

As for those of you still reading, here’s your well-deserved bonus.

16. A clown is a clown even if you put them on a throne

We’ve noticed a rise in the interest in men-centered content.

The irony is that you don’t become a high-value man by talking down to women and making your money off the recordings. The same way you’re not considered a success if you get rich by teaching others how to get rich, it just doesn’t work that way.

Most of these men are pretenders and actually keep the entire process back. It’s the same here — become high-value first and then talk about it and do so from a statistical perspective where you throw in personal experience.

