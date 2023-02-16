Alpharetta FBLA Hosts FBLA Week Workshop

This past week, in the spirit of FBLA week, Alpharetta High School FBLA chapter kicked off with an after-school workshop. In the workshop members participated in activities to learn about FBLA’s goals and initiatives in a fun and engaging manner.

On Monday, February 6th, members finished their normal school day and headed to our adviser’s classroom. They were greeted by a few of our officers including the co-president, Kate Zurinskas. While waiting they had to fill out an attendance form to earn points. These points help show our members' involvement in our chapter this year. At 3:45 the games had begun.

AHS FBLA members at FBLA workshop | Photo by Alpharetta FBLA

In order to learn about FBLA’s goals members were tasked with completing a scavenger hunt. In our school’s CTAE classrooms, small clues were placed for members to find which each included a fact and goal about FBLA. The member who collected all the nine clues first received a small prize. Members started their search immediately. Within 20 minutes one of our members had found all the clues and came back with victory.

After finishing the scavenger hunt our members played a trivia game. This trivia was focused on seeing who knew most about FBLA’s mottos and efforts the organization is doing. Members all had fun testing their knowledge and learning more about FBLA at a national level.

Around 4:30 PM the workshop was wrapped up. In this fun and educational manner members learnt more about FBLA and the organization’s goals and impact. This workshop was just the beginning of many more fun and educational FBLA spirit week activities at Alpharetta High School.