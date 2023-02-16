Alpharetta FBLA Partakes in a Campus Cleanup Service Opportunity

This past Saturday, February 11th the FBLA members and officers at Alpharetta High School volunteered to clean up our high school's student parking lot. The members carefully picked out the litter that was left in the parking lot and disposed of it properly.

Alpharetta FBLA members picking up litter around campus | Photo by Alpharetta FBLA

Keeping Alpharetta High School school free of debris is important to these students because it reduces safety concerns in the learning environment. Volunteering opportunities that we provide help our members by developing a range of skills and a sense of community. By participating our members stand out to the officer team and potentially have the opportunity to become an officer themselves. Becoming an officer is an excellent way to improve leadership and business skills.

Through community service students have a rewarding experience and feel a sense of accomplishment for contributing to positive change. FBLA members and officers are also able to promote social responsibility by addressing the issue of littering and educating others in our community about it too.

Contributing to the well-being of the community is a key pillar of FBLA, and Alpharetta FBLA consistently upholds its commitment to service. Future Business Leaders of America as an organization takes pride in fulfilling this pledge to serve and give back to the community, and its efforts to make a positive impact are never in doubt.

Tennis court cleanups and football stand cleanups are also some of the many opportunities that Alpharetta FBLA students can take part in. Through various service initiatives, Alpharetta FBLA demonstrates dedication to improving the community. Members acquire teamwork and collaboration skills through participating in various clean-up activities that are offered.