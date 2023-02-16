Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta FBLA Hosts Cake Social

On Friday, February 10th, Alpharetta FBLA successfully gathered in the school cafeteria for the annual cake social to celebrate FBLA. The adviser brought in a large cake decorated with FBLA colors and each member that showed up got a piece. Non-members were also invited to encourage them to network and join the organization. In addition, during the social, members could take pictures with Alpharetta FBLA’s adviser cutout, dance to music, and socialize. This cake social was a part of FBLA week that GA FBLA planned out. Each day consisted of themes and the Alpharetta FBLA officers planned several activities, one of which was the cake social.

Cake! |Photo byAlpharetta FBLA

Alpharetta FBLA hosts annual cake socials and other types like ice cream to foster a friendly atmosphere within the chapter. Members have the opportunity to socialize and connect with new people. Also, members could meet face to face with others and even ask any questions regarding FBLA. The cake social is the chapter’s way to promote FBLA and engage with the members in-person in a comfortable and fun manner. Although, the social is not only restricted to members but everyone to allow us to promote the club and its success.

Since FBLA is mostly known for its competitive events and developing business skills, the social changed that perspective to show what FBLA is truly about.

The Alpharetta FBLA chapter plans to create more socials to improve networking within the chapter and teach others what the organization is about to recruit more members and build long-lasting relationships with them.

Alpharetta FBLA members at cake social |Photo byAlpharetta FBLA

