Alpharetta FBLA Invites Speaker Andy Kalajian to General Meeting

On Thursday, February 9th, Alpharetta High School’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) organization hosted its second general meeting of the semester with guest speaker Andy Kalajian.

Andy Kalajian is known for his powerful role as a public speaker and his dedication to creating a better future. He believes in “transformational thought in action,” emphasizing that making a difference can truly start from just one thought. Mr. Kalajian now works as the president of Fort Leadership and Sales Consulting and continues public speaking with hopes of changing one’s destiny by simply changing one’s thoughts.

The meeting commenced at 7:45 AM in the auditorium as they usually do. Officers covered a few important topics concerning upcoming events, including an upcoming service opportunity, social event, and the State Leadership Conference, which is coming up soon in early March. The officers then brought in Mr. Kalajian.

Mr. Kalajian began by introducing himself. He then took a dive into how he came to be what he is today. He stressed the importance of continuing our education beyond school and staying willing to learn regardless of how old we are.

This brought Mr. Kalajian to his next topic: the importance of attitude. Regardless of skill level or knowledge, one’s attitude is the true indicator for how far they will go in life.

Andy Kalajian speaks to Alpharetta FBLA members | Photo by Alpharetta FBLA

Finally, he ended with the idea that one’s thoughts determine their actions, one’s actions determine their habits, one’s habits determine their character, and one’s character determines their destiny. On that note, the Alpharetta FBLA general meeting was concluded.