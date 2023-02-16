Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta High School Hosts FBLA Region 11 Leadership Conference

Alpharetta HS FBLA

On January 23, members of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) from all over the North Fulton area gathered at Alpharetta High School to celebrate their accomplishments at the Region 11 Leadership Conference.

Future Business Leaders of America is an organization that aims to provide students with the tools and skillset necessary to excel in the professional workplace through the emphasis of three pillars: service, education, and progress. Through their establishment of competitive events, students around the globe are able to foster new skills and test themselves against like-minded peers.

The conference commenced with competitive events. Competitors in eight separate events put their presentation skills to the test with hopes of advancing to the State Leadership Conference this upcoming March. These events included Graphic Design, Introduction to Business Presentation, Introduction to Public Speaking, Job Interview, Public Speaking, Publication Design, Sales Presentation, and Website Design.

Competitors then enjoyed dinner in the Alpharetta High School cafeteria before proceeding to the awards ceremony in the Alpharetta High School auditorium. Region 11 and State FBLA Officers led the ceremony. First, advisers and students were congratulated for their efforts and contributions to the organization. Following that, the top finishers of the Fall Leadership Conference–held in Athens, GA this past November–were announced. Afterwards, top finishers in testing events were announced. Finally, the top finishers in the presentation events from earlier that same day were announced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tqexM_0koqXT5l00
Region 11 FBLA members gathered for the Region Leadership Conference |Photo byAlpharetta High School FBLA

The conference concluded with an announcement of the FBLA Region Sweepstakes Winner: Alpharetta High School. Competitors can now look forward to the State Leadership Conference coming up in early March in Atlanta, Georgia.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# education# fbla# business# students# leaders

Comments / 0

Published by

A community organization aimed towards helping students develop their professional skills.

Alpharetta, GA
46 followers

More from Alpharetta HS FBLA

Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta FBLA Hosts FBLA Week Workshop

This past week, in the spirit of FBLA week, Alpharetta High School FBLA chapter kicked off with an after-school workshop. In the workshop members participated in activities to learn about FBLA’s goals and initiatives in a fun and engaging manner.

Read full story
Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta FBLA Partakes in a Campus Cleanup Service Opportunity

This past Saturday, February 11th the FBLA members and officers at Alpharetta High School volunteered to clean up our high school's student parking lot. The members carefully picked out the litter that was left in the parking lot and disposed of it properly.

Read full story
Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta FBLA Hosts Cake Social

On Friday, February 10th, Alpharetta FBLA successfully gathered in the school cafeteria for the annual cake social to celebrate FBLA. The adviser brought in a large cake decorated with FBLA colors and each member that showed up got a piece. Non-members were also invited to encourage them to network and join the organization. In addition, during the social, members could take pictures with Alpharetta FBLA’s adviser cutout, dance to music, and socialize. This cake social was a part of FBLA week that GA FBLA planned out. Each day consisted of themes and the Alpharetta FBLA officers planned several activities, one of which was the cake social.

Read full story
Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta FBLA Invites Speaker Andy Kalajian to General Meeting

On Thursday, February 9th, Alpharetta High School’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) organization hosted its second general meeting of the semester with guest speaker Andy Kalajian.

Read full story
Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta HS Celebrates FBLA Week 2022

Over the past few days, Alpharetta High School FBLA members have been celebrating FBLA week to honor the community and opportunities that FBLA has provided. AHS FBLA has participated in FBLA Week since it was founded over ten years ago. This year, it was held from February 14th through February 18th. Officers prepared special activities for each day of the week to show support for the organization and the people who have made AHS FBLA what it is.

Read full story
1 comments
Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta HS FBLA Gives Back

One of the pillars of FBLA is service, and AHS FBLA never fails to fulfill their pledge to contribute to the wellbeing of the community. This year alone, AHS FBLA’s Community Service Committee has amassed several different opportunities that they are excited for members to engage in, both in school and outside of school.

Read full story
Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta HS FBLA Attends the Fall Leadership Conference

This past Wednesday, November 17th, Alpharetta FBLA officers and select members travelled to Athens, Georgia as invitees to the 2021 Georgia FBLA Fall Leadership Conference. This leadership opportunity allowed members to develop their understanding of professional settings while giving them the chance to explore Athens with friends and network.

Read full story
1 comments
Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta HS FBLA Creates Monthly Workshops

Among Alpharetta High School FBLA’s many goals is giving students the means necessary to succeed in their professional lives. Future Business Leaders of America, or FBLA, is a high school organization aimed at guiding students through education, progress, and service. Local chapters give members the opportunities to excel in these different categories.

Read full story
1 comments
Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta HS FBLA Hosts First 2021-22 Meeting

Alpharetta High School recently hosted its first FBLA meeting of the 2021-2022 school year, and its first in-person meeting in nearly one-and-a-half years. The meeting was a massive success with over 175 members in attendance.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy