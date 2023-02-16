Alpharetta High School Hosts FBLA Region 11 Leadership Conference

On January 23, members of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) from all over the North Fulton area gathered at Alpharetta High School to celebrate their accomplishments at the Region 11 Leadership Conference.

Future Business Leaders of America is an organization that aims to provide students with the tools and skillset necessary to excel in the professional workplace through the emphasis of three pillars: service, education, and progress. Through their establishment of competitive events, students around the globe are able to foster new skills and test themselves against like-minded peers.

The conference commenced with competitive events. Competitors in eight separate events put their presentation skills to the test with hopes of advancing to the State Leadership Conference this upcoming March. These events included Graphic Design, Introduction to Business Presentation, Introduction to Public Speaking, Job Interview, Public Speaking, Publication Design, Sales Presentation, and Website Design.

Competitors then enjoyed dinner in the Alpharetta High School cafeteria before proceeding to the awards ceremony in the Alpharetta High School auditorium. Region 11 and State FBLA Officers led the ceremony. First, advisers and students were congratulated for their efforts and contributions to the organization. Following that, the top finishers of the Fall Leadership Conference–held in Athens, GA this past November–were announced. Afterwards, top finishers in testing events were announced. Finally, the top finishers in the presentation events from earlier that same day were announced.

Region 11 FBLA members gathered for the Region Leadership Conference | Photo by Alpharetta High School FBLA

The conference concluded with an announcement of the FBLA Region Sweepstakes Winner: Alpharetta High School. Competitors can now look forward to the State Leadership Conference coming up in early March in Atlanta, Georgia.