Alpharetta HS FBLA Attends the Fall Leadership Conference

This past Wednesday, November 17th, Alpharetta FBLA officers and select members travelled to Athens, Georgia as invitees to the 2021 Georgia FBLA Fall Leadership Conference. This leadership opportunity allowed members to develop their understanding of professional settings while giving them the chance to explore Athens with friends and network.

Due to the pandemic, members were unable to participate in the conference in 2020, but attendees were thrilled to return this year. The moment school ended, members hopped onto the bus and drove to Athens. Upon their arrival, they had a couple free hours to check into their hotel for the night, explore the city, and eat dinner. They then attended the Georgia FBLA opening session featuring the Georgia FBLA officers and a couple keynote speakers. Post-opening-session, they continued to visit new shops and restaurants before returning to their hotel by midnight.

The next morning, AHS FBLA members woke up bright and early to enjoy breakfast at their hotel. The AHS FBLA Head Advisor passed out itineraries for the day and everyone headed off to the first leadership session. Attendees learned about certain interview tips and tricks and got some insight on being successful in their competitive events.

Leadership session attendees learn about interview tips and tricks | Alpharetta High School FBLA

Members then ate lunch before heading to another room to engage in a Monopoly tournament. AHS FBLA members competed in groups of three against different high schools for an hour. Afterwards, members attended more leadership sessions and workshops while squeezing in time to visit local businesses.

Alpharetta High School FLC attendees | Alpharetta High School FBLA

Finally, after their two-day trip to Athens, AHS FBLA boarded back onto the bus and returned home.