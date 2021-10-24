Alpharetta HS FBLA Creates Monthly Workshops

Among Alpharetta High School FBLA’s many goals is giving students the means necessary to succeed in their professional lives.

Future Business Leaders of America, or FBLA, is a high school organization aimed at guiding students through education, progress, and service. Local chapters give members the opportunities to excel in these different categories.

As the new school year began, the Workshop Committee began to focus on the educational aspect of FBLA. They devised specific workshop plans that covered several relevant FBLA and business-related topics.

The workshops tend to start off with an introduction to the topic being presented. As the presenter delves deeper into that subject matter, more details are introduced, which allows the listeners to gradually uncover concepts that they were previously unfamiliar with.

Attendees learn about different leadership styles | Alpharetta High School FBLA

One of the most crucial components of any effective workshop is interaction between the workshop presenters and the attendees, and AHS FBLA makes it a priority to engage the attendees in meaningful discussion to give them the opportunities to test their knowledge, ask questions, and explore new ideas. In AHS FBLA’s most recent workshop, the officers posed a series of scenarios and asked the attendees how they would handle those scenarios using what they had been taught. Members offered an array of unique responses and further elaborated on their peers’ responses to answer the questions.

As the workshops conclude, the presenters recap what they have taught and give the attendees something to ponder over. Overall, these workshops establish a more interactive atmosphere between officers and members while simultaneously providing knowledge that can prepare them for their futures.

AHS FBLA hopes to continue their monthly workshops to give the attendees a chance to develop their own skills that they can apply in real-world settings.