Middle school principal arrested first day on job, charged with assault, terroristic threatening

Mr. Littles Sr. Photo by (WAVE TV)

Report: A new middle school principal with Jefferson County Public Schools in Kentucky, was booked into jail after being arrested, on Monday. It was his first day on the job.

Leroy Littles Sr., 44, began work on Monday as the principal of Olmsted Academy North. The sign in front of the school still has a message of "Welcome Principal Littles", but the first day did not go as seemingly planned.

An arrest warrant was issued for Mr. Littles by the Bullitt County Attorney, for 4th degree assault and 3rd degree terroristic threats. Bullitt County Chief Deputy Alex Payne announced that the warrant was served at the school on Monday, by Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies, and they took the principal to jail.

The sheriffs have confirmed that the charges are from a domestic call from Christmas Day last year. The police report states that a man left his house along with his ex-girlfriend, and Mr. Littles (her new boyfriend) pulled up and started to argue with the woman. According to the report, Mr. Littles beat the other guy down, and the guy had injuries to his head and face.

EMS examined the victim at the scene and suggested that he go to a hospital to get some treatment. Police state by the time they got to the scene, Mr. Littles was already gone from the immediate area. The original arrest warrant was issued 3 days later, on December 28. It is unclear why it took about two and a half months to just now arrest Mr. Littles.

Also, according to the police report, the victim has video of the alleged assault, and took pictures of his wounds, that he showed to the County Attorney on December 28. Mr. Littles is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections as of Monday afternoon.

He was just promoted to principal last week, after having several different jobs within the school system (JCPS) for over 15 years. The school sent a letter to the home of each student, explaining the situation to parents, and saying the assistant principal is now in charge,

Dear Olmsted North Families, We always want to keep you informed of what’s happening at Olmsted North and with your child’s education. You may have seen or heard local media stories about allegations against Olmsted North Principal Leroy Littles, Sr. The charges are unrelated to JCPS. JCPS is following its normal procedures for allegations related to staff. In the meantime, Assistant Principal Ebony Booker will be the administrator in charge, effective immediately... - Part of the letter to parents

What do you think about the sheriff coming to the school to arrest the principal?

Why do you think the principal may have been angry with his girlfriend and her ex?

Do you think the authorities deliberately waited until the principal's first day at work to embarrass him, or not?