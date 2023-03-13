Kamala Harris refuses to return Elizabeth Warren's calls, Dems say the VP deserves more respect

Kamala shoes and RBG socks Photo by Colin Lloyd on Unsplash

According to reports, Vice President Kamala Harris will not return Sen. Elizabeth Warren's calls, because the Democratic senator from Massachusetts didn't want to actually endorse Ms. Harris to again be Biden's VP pick in 2024. Warren has reportedly called Harris at least twice to apologize for comments made back in January.

Senator Warren seemed to stop short of endorsing Harris as Biden's VP 2024 choice in an interview on Boston Public Radio. The host asked Warren "should Harris be Biden's running mate if he runs for re-election in 2024?",

I really want to defer to what makes Biden comfortable on his team," she responded. "I’ve known Kamala for a long time. I like Kamala. I knew her back when she was an attorney general and I was still teaching and we worked on the housing crisis together, so we go way back. But they need — they have to be a team, and my sense is they are — I don’t mean that by suggesting I think there are any problems. I think they are."

It is apparent that Warren's comments seemed to be very luke-warm, as opposed to a more solid endorsement that people on the Harris team would be looking for. Warren put out a statement after the interview and said she fully supported a second Biden-Harris ticket for 2024.

I fully support the President’s and Vice President’s re-election together, and never intended to imply otherwise," Warren told GBH News. "They’re a terrific team with a strong record of delivering for working families."

Warren spoke to Harris’ chief of staff Lorraine Voles, according to CNN, who did return her phone call, but she is not able to reach the VP, Ms. Harris. It is unclear if there's a scheduling issue, or if Ms. Harris simply doesn't want to speak to her.

But the Warren moment is infuriating many in Harris’ circle: To them, it’s the latest in a long string of snubs to a vice president whom they say has never gotten the respect or support she deserves. Warren’s words sting even more, they say, because they came from a former rival who in 2020 hoped to be picked as Biden’s running mate instead," CNN reported.

According to reports, Democratic Party leaders are fearful that negative things directed at VP Harris could "prove to be a political problem. "People who are denigrating her are aggrandizing themselves," Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., told CNN. Another Democratic Party chair said, "She’s either going to be a liability or a help. And you better embrace her because it’s not like she’s going to be off the ticket," the person said.

Do you think there is any chance Kamala Harris would be replaced on the Democratic ticket for 2024?

If something happened to the President, do you think Ms. Harris is ready for primetime, or not?

Do you think Elizabeth Warren thinks it should have been herself in the VP slot?