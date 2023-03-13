Biden: "anti-transgender" laws are "close to sinful", says his momma wouldn't approve

Alpha Tango

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1685MU_0lHNR6VS00
PronounsPhoto byAlexander GreyonUnsplash

Report: President of the United States Joe Biden, 80, says that calling legislation that "targets" transgender people in Florida is "close to sinful." “It’s just terrible what they’re doing,” in GOP controlled Florida, Biden said on Monday in a clip from “The Daily Show.”

The President was in the news recently, on the occasion of International Women's Day. he gave an award to a transgender woman at a White House reception. The moment was hailed as a moment of progress by many liberal analysts, with other people disagreeing and saying that they feel a man shouldn't get any women's awards, especially on a holiday in honor of women.

The Daily Show interviewed Biden through actor Kai Penn, famous for his role in Harold & Kumar go to White Castle. Later, Mr. Penn worked in the Obama White House in the Public Engagement office. Mr. Penn asked Mr. Biden about his "evolution on marriage equality, and what the government can do to protect LGBTQ Americans and trans kids.",

I can remember exactly when my epiphany was,” the president replied. Biden, 80, said he remembered that as a senior in high school, his father dropped him off at school, and they saw "two well-dressed men in suits kissing each other."

I’ll never forget, I turn and looked at my dad. He said, ‘Joey, it’s simple. They love each other.’ It’s just that simple. It doesn’t matter whether it’s same-sex or a heterosexual couple, you should be able to be married. What is the problem?” Biden said. "Transgender kids is a really harder thing... What’s going on in Florida is, as my mother would say, close to sinful.”
It’s not like, you know, a kid wakes up one morning and says, ‘You know, I decided I want to become a man, or I want to become a woman, or I want to change.’ I mean, what are they thinking about? They’re human beings. They love. They have feelings.” - Biden
And the way we do it is we make sure we pass legislation like we passed on same-sex marriage — you mess with that, you’re breaking the law, and you’re going to be held accountable,” Biden said, about making sure trans kids and LGBTQ people are "protected".

GOP lawmakers in multiple states have introduced legislation that some people feel take rights away from the LGBTQ community. In Florida, the newly proposed House Bill 1421 which would outlaw "gender-affirming healthcare" for transgender kids under age 18, like hormone therapies and surgeries.

What do you think about Biden's comments against these new GOP state laws regarding trans people?

Do you find it odd that Biden claims his dad reacted so favorably to the two men kissing, in 1950s America, or do you believe it?

Do you think underage kids should be allowed to make decisions such as taking hormones, or not?

