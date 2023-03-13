"Gas station heroin" dangerous, highly addictive, sold at convenience stores and online

Gas Station Photo by Sam Epodoi on Unsplash

Report: "Dietary supplement" is what the drug Tianeptine is being marketed as, but it is highly addictive and deadly in some cases. The street name is “gas station heroin”, it is very easy to find and sold at local convenience stores across America, or can be bought off the internet. Even the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently warned the public about Tianeptine, saying it is harmful and addictive.

So far there’s absolutely no understanding of the dosage. And certainly, no, it’s not approved for any medical use (in America). And it’s absolutely not approved as a dietary supplement. In fact, it’s actually on the FDA’s list of concerning substances.” - Dr. Kirsten Smith from the National Institute on Drug Abuse

In pills or powder, Tianeptine is prescribed as an anti-depressant in some countries around Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It is not approved for medical use in America. It's marketed as a supplement, coming in small bottles with loud colors.

It is sold under brand names like Tianna, Pegasus, Za Za Red, and T-D Red. The advertising makes claims it is good for depression, anxiety, pain, brain power, and opioid use disorders.

Many users suffer “extremely painful opioid-like” withdrawals that are “actually as bad as if not worse than some of the opioids they’ve tried.”, according to doctors interviewed. One man told the media that he spent $2,000 per month on the pills, skipping buying groceries for his family, before he forced himself to quit cold turkey.

Another person said they had a “six- to nine-bottle-a-day habit.” On July 1 Mississippi becomes a more recent state to ban Tianeptine, with bans already in place in Michigan, Alabama, Minnesota, Tennessee, Georgia, Indiana and Ohio.

(We are) committed to doing everything within its resources and authorities to identify and remove unsafe and illegal dietary supplements. There currently is no systematic way of knowing what dietary supplements are on the market, when new products are introduced or what they contain — even if they contain ingredients we have previously acted against.

Users say that the drug gives an opiate-like high that wears off after an hour or two, making users take more and more pills to chase the high. The withdrawals are also described as opiate-like, but extremely painful. Consumer Reports says that calls to poison control centers because of Tianeptine overdoses have skyrocketed over the past several years, with hundreds of calls.

Have you heard of these substances before?

Where do you think many of these substances come from?

Do you think the substances sold at gas station counters should be more regulated, like the cigarettes and beer?