Hotels allow predators into women's rooms, trend rising according to law firm

Report: Disturbing cases of women getting assaulted and raped in their rooms at some major hotel chains are happening, many times because hotel staff are allegedly giving room keys to sexual predators, according to multiple media sources. In two different Texas cases, men allegedly gained entry to women's hotel rooms by lying to staff to obtain keycards.

In another horrific case, a man allegedly was able to convince hotel staff and police to deliver his victim right to him, at a Hilton-operated establishment. Another alleged case describes a fast-thinking woman who slammed the door on the predator's hand, which cut his finger completely off. One incident at a Holiday Inn Express, described by a female victim's attorney in Milwaukee, told the New York Post,

The woman was asleep and she woke up to the man crouched at the foot of her bed with his pants undone and a condom out. She was able to scream and get him out of the room, and she immediately called down to the front desk. They admitted, ‘Oh yes, we did give a key to the man. He said he knew you.’”

Almost every hotel chain I’ve seen has a policy in place that says under no circumstance can you issue a key to someone’s room without verifying with an identification that that person is registered to the room,” said Anna Greenberg of Blizzard Law, who represented the victim

But unfortunately over and over, hotel staff have dropped the ball. In one case involving a $500 per night Hilton in Houston, Kathleen Dawson was unconscious after a night of drinking, and was laid out on the street near her hotel. A good samaritan called 911 after they saw a man standing over her with his pants down, according to her attorneys.

The cops showed up at the same time as hotel staff, and the woman's co-worker lied and said she was staying in his room. Nobody checked Ms. Dawson's ID and room number, so she was put in a wheelchair and rolled up to the man's room, where he raped her. The man was put up on multiple felony charges, and Ms. Dawson won a $44 million lawsuit from the hotel company.

Lawyers Ed Blizzard and Anna Greenburg - They represent at least 4 women who have been assaulted at major hotels Photo by (Blizzard Law Firm)

Although Hilton typically does not comment on legal matters, we respectfully disagree with the jury’s verdict and attest that our hotel team members acted at the direction of the Houston Police Department,” a spokesperson told The Post. “At Hilton, the safety and security of our guests is a top priority and we do not condone violence of any kind.”

The third woman says she woke up in her hotel room in January in Austin, Texas, and noticed someone apparently had a key and was attempting to enter her room. She saw a man's hand trying to push between the door and safety latch, so she slammed the door hard and quick.

I ran as fast as I could, and closed the door … slammed it … and honestly said, ‘Get the f—k out,'” the woman, who only wanted to be identified as Mandy, told The Post. “I heard the gentleman say, ‘Oh f—k’ and scurry off.”

Mandy was horrified and called 911, when cops arrived and she opened the door, “I realized that the finger was still in my door underneath the security latch,” she recalled. Mandy says the cops haven't even given her the man's identity.

Finger in Door Photo by (Blizzard Law Firm)

She's suing DoubleTree by Hilton in Austin and the John Doe for more than $1 million over the incident. Charges are also pending against the man from the police department in Austin. A different DoubleTree, also in Austin is also under lawsuit from a fourth case.

A female college student says she was raped by an attacker who found her lost key card. The woman, who remains publicly anonymous, checked in to the hotel last March for her 21st birthday, and lost her key card.

The young woman told the hotel that her key was lost, but the rapist who was a man she'd had drinks with, used the lost key to get into her room. She also is suing for over $1 million, and her attacker, Zakary Nadzak was charged with sexual assault and arrested. It is unclear if these four cases are only the tip of the iceberg.

