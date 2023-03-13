Opinion: Today's youth think women's rights have gone too far, according to global survey

Kids Photo by leah hetteberg on Unsplash

*This article is my opinion*

In a surprise to researchers, a significant number of younger generation people believe that women’s rights have been taken too far. A new survey across almost three dozen countries shows that the current accepted ideas on gender equality might be coming to a close.

A new research project done by Ipsos UK and the Global Institute for Women's Leadership at King's College in London, learned that more than 50 percent of younger people say the push on women's equality is now negatively affecting men. The youth also feel like society is expecting "too much" from them in regard to supporting women's equality

The survey contained answers from over 22,500 people aged 16-74, spread across 32 countries. According to the survey, 53 percent of Millenials, and 52 percent of Generation Z, both say that “we have gone so far in promoting women’s equality that we are discriminating against men”. Generation X and the Baby Boomers surveyed at 46 percent and 40 percent, respectively.

The bigger share of Gen Z, Millennial, and Gen X respondents also agreed that men are “expected to do too much to support equality”, with 55, 57, and 54 percent respectively. Fewer than half of the boomers agreed with that statement.

Compared with pre-Covid, more people think things have gone far enough, and more people think men are being asked to do too much. Half also believe that steps towards women’s equality are leading to discrimination against men, and more broadly there is slightly less confidence that life today is better for young men than it is for young women.”

Another thing that surprised the researchers, Millenials and Gen Z were the generations who had the highest number who agreed that stay at home fathers and house husbands who primarily raise the kids are "less of a man."

30 percent of both of the young people's groups agreed with that. The majority of Gen Z, Millennial, and Gen X respondents also agreed that men are “expected to do too much to support equality”, with 55, 57, and 54 percent respectively.

There are signs that the public are starting to push back on this progress to date, which is potentially worrying, but it may also be a sign that real change is happening in society and change can often make people uncomfortable and resistant,” - CEO of Ipsos UK, Kelly Beaver

What do you think about the young people's response to some of the survey questions?

Do you think that the modern feminist movement is too "woke", just right, or not hardcore enough?