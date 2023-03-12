Mom "loves" daughter's "unusual name", some say "it's slang for drugs"

Mom and Daughter Photo by Bence Halmosi on Unsplash

A mom in Canada says she doesn't really take time to care what some may think about her daughter's name. A couple in Ontario opted to name one of their children, a girl child, "Chree".

The couple was met with different levels of disapproval from family members, especially after they told the family the name is pronounced similar to the word "tree", a codename for cannabis in some circles of people.

Ms. Tenille Bain, 33, and her boyfriend, Michael, 29, came up with the name after he suggested it to her, originally as a joke. Ms. Bain, who works as a beauty technician, actually liked it a lot. Even though it is pronounced more like "tree", she stylized the spelling of the name in honor of the child's grandmother, named Cheryl.

Multiple people have blatantly asked me why I’d choose to name my daughter Chree,” Bain admitted on SWNS. "People are just so afraid of change — they say they’re afraid she won’t get hired for jobs in the future, or she’ll be bullied in class.”

Bain also made the point that other children out there do have unique names that also may involve nature like "Forrest", "River", or "Sky". Her daughter's full name is actually Chree Mary Jane, because the child's great-grandmother happens to be named Mary Jane.

The mom says that despite the middle name, and the first name that sounds like "tree", her daughter is not named after marijuana products. After Bain and her boyfriend chose their daughter's name, they discussed it with family and friends at the gender reveal.

(My family) went ballistic,” Bain said. “They told us that we were being crazy and that we couldn’t do it... Thankfully as soon as Chree was born, they learned to accept it,"

If I could say one thing to the TikTok haters about my kids’ names, it would be this — they’re names,” Bain said. “They’re beautiful, and you need to be mindful when talking about children. I had one person say they’d rip up an application if they saw Chree’s name on it. Some of the comments can be really loaded — someone said no one would be able to pronounce it.”

