Opinion: Trump will be indicted for paying off adult star, his support will rise anyway

*This article is my opinion*

Reports across liberal and conservative media are that former President and 2024 candidate Donald Trump will soon be on the hook for criminal charges because of alleged hush money payments during the 2016 campaign.

He (Trump) had an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, and paid her off to keep quiet before the election. It is notable that Ms. Daniels did sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement, which she violated, and I'm not understanding how she got away with that part?

Trump has called Ms. Daniels "horse-face" multiple times publicly. He has also denied sleeping with Ms. Daniels. She, however, is adamant that he did bed her, and that Mr. Trump did not use protection either. She, along with ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen claim that Mr. Trump paid Stormy way over $100,000 to shut up about it, prior to the 2016 election.

The liberal media thinks these impending charges are going to be some great development for them. They think that Trump's early campaign is basically gonna be nipped in the bud as soon as these charges come down out of the Southern District of New York.

Trump has remained bellicose about the whole thing, saying that even if he is criminally indicted, it is not going to stop his 2024 presidential campaign. He's been talking big on his Truth Social posts, saying he's not afraid of the possible criminal charges, for banging a porn star, paying her off, and then lying about any rendezvous.

Given all the unknowns right now, it’s far too early to know the political impact,” said Alex Conant, who worked on Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-Fla.) 2016 campaign. That said, it’s hard to see how this is a positive for Trump,” added Conant, who now works with Firehouse Strategies. “At a minimum, it’s a distraction from the relatively well-disciplined campaign he’s run in recent weeks. It will remind a lot of voters about the chaos that they really disliked during his administration.”

I personally think Trump is guilty. And that if someone else, especially Barack Hussein Obama, cheated on his wife with a sex worker, sent hush money, and then lied in the media? The GOP would have a heart attack. It would be the end of the world! Although Trump is guilty, its easier for him to win the public opinion war with Ms. Daniels and especially Mr. Cohen, because they both sort of come off as what I perceive as gold diggers, and not really super credible all the time.

However, I don't think it's going to matter. Mr. Trump already has maintained a consistent double-digit lead over Ron DeSantis in the early GOP primary race. And I think if he's indicted its only gonna mobilize his supporters even more. Plus, despite the fact many of his supporters seem to think he's superman, Mr. Trump is only a couple years younger than Biden.

Quite frankly, the idea that Trump is running around with porn stars and then insulting them afterwards, could be seen as a sign of manliness and strength, making him appear more youthful. Many American voters think this is all a big show anyway, and silly things like that appeal to them.

Just ask DeSantis, he knows the game, that's why he lost so much weight all of a sudden before he runs. Once Trump is indicted, I think it is going to further boost his numbers, because especially in his case, any publicity is good publicity.

Do you think Donald Trump is guilty, or is this just another witch hunt?

Do you think if the indictment happens, it is going to harm Trump's current campaign, or not?

Do you think Trump won't be indicted at all?