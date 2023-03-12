Opinion: Trump will be indicted for paying off adult star, his support will rise anyway

Alpha Tango

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K1r7w_0lFrRJuO00
TrumpPhoto byJon TysononUnsplash

*This article is my opinion*

Reports across liberal and conservative media are that former President and 2024 candidate Donald Trump will soon be on the hook for criminal charges because of alleged hush money payments during the 2016 campaign.

He (Trump) had an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, and paid her off to keep quiet before the election. It is notable that Ms. Daniels did sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement, which she violated, and I'm not understanding how she got away with that part?

Trump has called Ms. Daniels "horse-face" multiple times publicly. He has also denied sleeping with Ms. Daniels. She, however, is adamant that he did bed her, and that Mr. Trump did not use protection either. She, along with ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen claim that Mr. Trump paid Stormy way over $100,000 to shut up about it, prior to the 2016 election.

The liberal media thinks these impending charges are going to be some great development for them. They think that Trump's early campaign is basically gonna be nipped in the bud as soon as these charges come down out of the Southern District of New York.

Trump has remained bellicose about the whole thing, saying that even if he is criminally indicted, it is not going to stop his 2024 presidential campaign. He's been talking big on his Truth Social posts, saying he's not afraid of the possible criminal charges, for banging a porn star, paying her off, and then lying about any rendezvous.

Given all the unknowns right now, it’s far too early to know the political impact,” said Alex Conant, who worked on Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-Fla.) 2016 campaign. That said, it’s hard to see how this is a positive for Trump,” added Conant, who now works with Firehouse Strategies. “At a minimum, it’s a distraction from the relatively well-disciplined campaign he’s run in recent weeks. It will remind a lot of voters about the chaos that they really disliked during his administration.”

I personally think Trump is guilty. And that if someone else, especially Barack Hussein Obama, cheated on his wife with a sex worker, sent hush money, and then lied in the media? The GOP would have a heart attack. It would be the end of the world! Although Trump is guilty, its easier for him to win the public opinion war with Ms. Daniels and especially Mr. Cohen, because they both sort of come off as what I perceive as gold diggers, and not really super credible all the time.

However, I don't think it's going to matter. Mr. Trump already has maintained a consistent double-digit lead over Ron DeSantis in the early GOP primary race. And I think if he's indicted its only gonna mobilize his supporters even more. Plus, despite the fact many of his supporters seem to think he's superman, Mr. Trump is only a couple years younger than Biden.

Quite frankly, the idea that Trump is running around with porn stars and then insulting them afterwards, could be seen as a sign of manliness and strength, making him appear more youthful. Many American voters think this is all a big show anyway, and silly things like that appeal to them.

Just ask DeSantis, he knows the game, that's why he lost so much weight all of a sudden before he runs. Once Trump is indicted, I think it is going to further boost his numbers, because especially in his case, any publicity is good publicity.

Do you think Donald Trump is guilty, or is this just another witch hunt?

Do you think if the indictment happens, it is going to harm Trump's current campaign, or not?

Do you think Trump won't be indicted at all?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Opinion# Donald Trump# Stormy Daniels# Michael Cohen# Election 2024

Comments / 0

Published by

Sports, Technology, Politics, Business, Pets, Automotive, Opinion Editorials,

Louisville, KY
2K followers

More from Alpha Tango

Jefferson County, KY

Middle school principal arrested first day on job, charged with assault, terroristic threatening

Mr. Littles Sr.Photo by(WAVE TV) Report: A new middle school principal with Jefferson County Public Schools in Kentucky, was booked into jail after being arrested, on Monday. It was his first day on the job.

Read full story
7 comments

Kamala Harris refuses to return Elizabeth Warren's calls, Dems say the VP deserves more respect

According to reports, Vice President Kamala Harris will not return Sen. Elizabeth Warren's calls, because the Democratic senator from Massachusetts didn't want to actually endorse Ms. Harris to again be Biden's VP pick in 2024. Warren has reportedly called Harris at least twice to apologize for comments made back in January.

Read full story
33 comments
Florida State

Biden: "anti-transgender" laws are "close to sinful", says his momma wouldn't approve

Report: President of the United States Joe Biden, 80, says that calling legislation that "targets" transgender people in Florida is "close to sinful." “It’s just terrible what they’re doing,” in GOP controlled Florida, Biden said on Monday in a clip from “The Daily Show.”

Read full story
17 comments

"Gas station heroin" dangerous, highly addictive, sold at convenience stores and online

Report: "Dietary supplement" is what the drug Tianeptine is being marketed as, but it is highly addictive and deadly in some cases. The street name is “gas station heroin”, it is very easy to find and sold at local convenience stores across America, or can be bought off the internet. Even the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently warned the public about Tianeptine, saying it is harmful and addictive.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

Hotels allow predators into women's rooms, trend rising according to law firm

Report: Disturbing cases of women getting assaulted and raped in their rooms at some major hotel chains are happening, many times because hotel staff are allegedly giving room keys to sexual predators, according to multiple media sources. In two different Texas cases, men allegedly gained entry to women's hotel rooms by lying to staff to obtain keycards.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Today's youth think women's rights have gone too far, according to global survey

In a surprise to researchers, a significant number of younger generation people believe that women’s rights have been taken too far. A new survey across almost three dozen countries shows that the current accepted ideas on gender equality might be coming to a close.

Read full story
3 comments

Mom "loves" daughter's "unusual name", some say "it's slang for drugs"

A mom in Canada says she doesn't really take time to care what some may think about her daughter's name. A couple in Ontario opted to name one of their children, a girl child, "Chree".

Read full story
27 comments

Founder of Home Depot blasts "woke" Silicon Valley Bank after it collapsed, "Recession is already here"

Report: The co-founder of Home Depot, Bernie Marcus is giving a warning to all Americans to "wake up" and to know that the U.S. economy is in "tough times." He discussed the shocking 48-hour collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Read full story
81 comments

Michelle Obama "uncontrollably sobbing" after Trump's inauguration, "we all saw his crowd was small"

The new podcast from former first lady Michelle Obama is already getting emotional for her again. In a preview clip on Monday, she explained how parents and others "should spread gladness". She said that would be preferable that pointing out the bad parts of life.

Read full story
1 comments

Bill introduced to "set the stage" for US military intervention in Mexico

On Monday, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said that he's ready to propose legislation to "set the stage" for US Military force in Mexico. He says its time to get tough on Mexico after four Americans were kidnapped by armed men. Two of the Americans are dead, with one seriously injured and critical as of Tuesday.

Read full story
150 comments
California State

California not doing business with Walgreens, pharmacy won't sell abortion pills

The Governor of California Gavin Newsom (D) , attacked Walgreens on Monday because if the company's refusal to distribute abortion pills. The pharmacy giant's ban on abortion pills includes the 20 states where they are currently still legal. The governor said his state won't be doing business with them anymore.

Read full story
1 comments

Video shows 4 Americans kidnapped by cartel in Mexico, FBI cannot find them

A disturbing video came to light on Monday that shows exactly when four kidnapped US citizens got forced into the bed of a truck in Mexico. A couple of the citizens were shot, and a couple appear not to have been. A four were forced or thrown into the truck at gunpoint. To add insult to injury, this was also an apparent unfortunate case of mistaken identity.

Read full story
9 comments

Owner of wedding venue aims gun at newlyweds, "get out", captured on video

Report: A newly married couple got off to a rough beginning on Thursday after the owner of the reception hall brandished a gun toward them, and told everybody to "get out", after an argument over the music.

Read full story
68 comments

Nikki Haley to GOP voters, "Vote for me if you're tired of losing", at CPAC on Friday

Report: Former South Carolina governor, US Ambassador to the United Nations, and 2024 GOP Presidential candidate Nikki Haley spoke at the yearly Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday. She gave a spiced-up version of her standard recent stump speech telling Republicans they need to get behind a younger generation of leaders. She railed against socialism and "woke culture".

Read full story
2 comments

Donald Trump performs in song with Jan 6th riot defendants, "Justice for All"

Report: Former President of the United States and 2024 candidate Donald Trump features on a new song, collaborating with people accused of participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol in 2021. In “Justice for All,” which was released on every major music streaming service on Friday, President Trump recites the Pledge of Allegiance on the track.

Read full story
6 comments

People eating oranges in the shower on Tiktok, claim their lives improved

Report: People have many different shower routines, that consist of many different practices, but one that's gone viral again on social media is people eating oranges in the shower. The idea is easy, turn on the shower get in, bring an orange and start peeling the fruit and eating it.

Read full story

New Girl Scout cookie selling for $100 or more online from huge demand

The Raspberry RallyPhoto by(girlscouts.org) Report: The new Girl Scout cookie variety is in such high demand that it is being resold by online scalpers for $100 or more, per box. On February 27 the “Raspberry Rally” flavor was introduced as new, available online-only cookie to add to the yearly rollout. Troops from coast to coast sold out of their stocks of the highly sought after flavor.

Read full story

Walgreens not selling abortion pills, including in states where currently legal

Report: On Thursday the Walgreens Pharmacy chain announced that it refuses to distribute or sell any type of abortion pills, including in several states where they are still legal. Despite the Supreme Court ruling last year that mostly gutted Roe vs. Wade and making abortion federally illegal, some loopholes still exist where abortions can still legally happen in some state or county jurisdictions.

Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore, MD

Biden laughs off Marjorie Taylor Greene fentanyl question: "Isn't she amazing?"

Conservative ProtesterPhoto byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. Report: House Democrats had their yearly retreat held in Baltimore and part of President Biden's comments involved him mocking Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). He jokingly asked the big room full of Democrats (about Greene), "Isn't she amazing?"

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy