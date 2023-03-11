Founder of Home Depot blasts "woke" Silicon Valley Bank after it collapsed, "Recession is already here"

Money Photo by Dmitry Demidko on Unsplash

Report: The co-founder of Home Depot, Bernie Marcus is giving a warning to all Americans to "wake up" and to know that the U.S. economy is in "tough times." He discussed the shocking 48-hour collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

I feel bad for all of these people that lost all their money in this woke bank. You know, it was more distressing to hear that the bank officials sold off their stock before this happened. It's depressing to me. Who knows whether the Justice Department would go after them? They're a woke company, so I guess not. And they'll probably get away with it,"

I can't wait for Biden to get on the speech again and talk about how great the economy is and how it's moving forward and getting stronger by the day. And this is an indication that whatever he says is not true. And maybe the American people will finally wake up and understand that we're living in very tough times, that, in fact, that a recession may have already started. Who knows? But it doesn't look good," Marcus said, Saturday.

The shutdown of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was unveiled by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on Friday, and it was the biggest bank failure in America in almost 15 years. SVB was the 16th biggest bank in the country. Concerns suddenly came up with customers worried about the bank's financial status, and many of them made a huge run of withdrawals.

Mr. Marcus blames the Biden Administration and Democrats in power in Washington, and what he believes is a "woke" agenda. He feels that even big businesses and banks are more concerned with climate change and making sure people use proper pronouns, than making or investing money and creating jobs, and a stable society.

I think that the system, that the administration has pushed many of these banks into [being] more concerned about global warming than they do about shareholder return. And these banks are badly run because everybody is focused on diversity and all of the woke issues and not concentrating on the one thing they should, which is, shareholder returns," Marcus continued.

Somebody with a sane head has to come in and understand that you can't do two things. Number one, you can't keep raising rates. You can't keep inflation as strong as it is. And you can't tax people more than they are. (Biden's) proposal to tax the middle class and the rich is about as dumb as I've heard it a long time. In a recession like this, you don't do things like that."

