Video shows 4 Americans kidnapped by cartel in Mexico, FBI cannot find them

Video View 1 Photo by (NY Post)

A disturbing video came to light on Monday that shows exactly when four kidnapped US citizens got forced into the bed of a truck in Mexico. A couple of the citizens were shot, and a couple appear not to have been. A four were forced or thrown into the truck at gunpoint. To add insult to injury, this was also an apparent unfortunate case of mistaken identity.

On Sunday, the US Embassy in Mexico announced that the 4 Americans crossed the border to the high crime city of Matamoros in Tamaulipas state in Mexico. They were driving in a white minivan with North Carolina plates on Friday, and got caught in between what seemed to be a gunfight.

Media reports later on Monday are saying that it appears possibly cartel members kidnapped the Americans, who happen to be Black, after confusing them for Haitian smugglers, whom the cartel were already looking for.

In the video it shows the Americans getting kidnapped and shows multiple men clad in bulletproof vests drag a person across the parking lot, and forcibly pushing a woman into the bed of a pickup.

Also visible are the three male Americans laying on the ground appearing seriously injured, or possibly dead. They also got thrown into the truck bed. As of Monday evening, US Federal Agents say the whereabouts and condition of the four are unknown.

Video Pic 2 Photo by (NY Post)

Heavily armed members of criminal groups often patrol areas of the state and operate with impunity particularly along the border region from Reynosa to Nuevo Laredo. In these areas, local law enforcement has limited capacity to respond to incidents of crime. - US State Department about the same Mexican state the kidnapping occurred

The FBI of San Antonio office confirmed the kidnapping on Friday. The Feds are offering a $50,000 reward for the victims being returned and the arrest of the gunmen. They also announced it is apparent the Americans were not in Mexico for any criminal reasons, but were possibly there for some sort of medical tourism.

Matamoros is one of many places in the country with factions of drug cartels that go to war against each other. The US Consulate has issued multiple warnings to Americans about the danger.

What do you think about this kidnapping?

Have you visited or would you visit Mexico?