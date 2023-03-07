Owner of wedding venue aims gun at newlyweds, "get out", captured on video

Owner with gun Photo by (NY Post)

Report: A newly married couple got off to a rough beginning on Thursday after the owner of the reception hall brandished a gun toward them, and told everybody to "get out", after an argument over the music.

In a crazy video that was posted by DJ Jonathan Campo, cousin of the bride, it shows the enraged man pointing the gun and screaming at the wedding guests. This happened at Cielo Farms in Southwest Ranches, Florida.

"He begins to wave it at everyone at the party, telling us to all get out, ‘Get out! Get out!’” Campo told WPLG, adding that the tumult happened during the last song of the evening. The DJ said that one of the employees at the venue told him to turn the music down, because of fear of noise complaints from neighbors.

After that they then spilled a drink on the sound equipment, even after he'd turned the music down. "By this time, the entire wedding party is aware of what’s going on,” Campo told the news outlet. Just a minute or so later, a gun-wielding man, who's the owner of the venue, popped up oit of nowhere and snapped.

Get out! Get out! Don’t make me … Get out! Get out! Get out!” the man in a yellow shirt is heard saying in the video as some people run.

(He) just started brandishing the gun everywhere, at everybody. He put it at my uncle’s face, put it at my cousin who got married, the bride, put it at her head, waved it at her husband’s head,” he recounted. Why am I bracing myself to get shot? All I was doing was DJing my cousin’s wedding and trying to give her that last dance,” the DJ added to WSVN.

One woman is heard on the video strangely asking the angry guy with the gun if she could grab her purse. The gunman responded, "get out, get out!"

Before I knew it I was staring down the barrel of his gun and at that moment when I saw his eyes I was prepared to be killed and was coming to terms that my children were about to lose their dad for no reason,” Campo wrote on Instagram, where he goes by djichhomie.

It just went from being like an amazing event that you’re going to remember for the rest of your life, to an event that you’re really going to remember for the rest of your life for the wrong reasons,” Campo told WSVN.

The guy with the gun, is Miguel Rodriguez Albisu, 58, who got charged with nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. One of his employees was also charged and arrested, for damaging the DJ's equipment and other violations.

