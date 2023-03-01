Biden: "I may be a white boy, but I'm not stupid", spoke at Black History Month reception Monday

Biden Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

Report: On Monday, President Joe Biden was the keynote speaker at a White House Black History Month reception, where he mentioned the anti-"woke" policies of GOP governor and likely 2024 Presidential candidate, Ron DeSantis of Florida.

President Biden told the crowd that it is very important to teach black history, and that Critical Race Theory (CRT) should not be banned at the college level. The President also gave his thoughts on his screening of the movie Till, based on Emmett Till, a 14-year-old black boy who was lynched and tortured to death in 1955, in Mississippi.

We hosted a screening because it's important to say from the White House, for the entire country to hear, history matters. History matters, and black history matters," Biden said Monday in the East Room. "We can't just choose to learn what we want to know. We learn what we should know, to learn everything, the good, the bad, the truth of who we are as a nation. That's what great nations do, and we are a great nation."

Then he joked about historically black colleges (HBCUs) and the power of the "Divine Nine", a traditional grouping of nine of the most prominent black fraternities and sororities in America. The President also mentioned his recent across the board pardoning of federal simple marijuana charges, as something he saw as beneficial to blacks.

Subsequently, the President made the comment, "I may be a white boy, but I'm not stupid". There were laughs and applause in the room, but some analysts in the media have said Biden was just pandering for black votes. Vice President Kamala Harris, the first black and first female VP, also spoke,

Black history is American history, living history, breathing history," Harris said. "History that we create every day and history that we then must teach and celebrate, a history that helps us to understand how the past has influenced the present. "We will not, as a nation, build a better future for America by trying to erase America's past," she added. - V.P. Harris

