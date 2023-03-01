Biden: "I may be a white boy, but I'm not stupid", spoke at Black History Month reception Monday

Alpha Tango

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dkctV_0l3EMH7v00
BidenPhoto byJon TysononUnsplash

Report: On Monday, President Joe Biden was the keynote speaker at a White House Black History Month reception, where he mentioned the anti-"woke" policies of GOP governor and likely 2024 Presidential candidate, Ron DeSantis of Florida.

President Biden told the crowd that it is very important to teach black history, and that Critical Race Theory (CRT) should not be banned at the college level. The President also gave his thoughts on his screening of the movie Till, based on Emmett Till, a 14-year-old black boy who was lynched and tortured to death in 1955, in Mississippi.

We hosted a screening because it's important to say from the White House, for the entire country to hear, history matters. History matters, and black history matters," Biden said Monday in the East Room. "We can't just choose to learn what we want to know. We learn what we should know, to learn everything, the good, the bad, the truth of who we are as a nation. That's what great nations do, and we are a great nation."

Then he joked about historically black colleges (HBCUs) and the power of the "Divine Nine", a traditional grouping of nine of the most prominent black fraternities and sororities in America. The President also mentioned his recent across the board pardoning of federal simple marijuana charges, as something he saw as beneficial to blacks.

Subsequently, the President made the comment, "I may be a white boy, but I'm not stupid". There were laughs and applause in the room, but some analysts in the media have said Biden was just pandering for black votes. Vice President Kamala Harris, the first black and first female VP, also spoke,

Black history is American history, living history, breathing history," Harris said. "History that we create every day and history that we then must teach and celebrate, a history that helps us to understand how the past has influenced the present. "We will not, as a nation, build a better future for America by trying to erase America's past," she added. - V.P. Harris

What do you think about Biden's comments?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Joe Biden# Ron Desantis# CRT# Black History Month# Election 2024

Comments / 10

Published by

Sports, Technology, Politics, Business, Pets, Automotive, Opinion Editorials,

Louisville, KY
2K followers

More from Alpha Tango

Nikki Haley to GOP voters, "Vote for me if you're tired of losing", at CPAC on Friday

Report: Former South Carolina governor, US Ambassador to the United Nations, and 2024 GOP Presidential candidate Nikki Haley spoke at the yearly Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday. She gave a spiced-up version of her standard recent stump speech telling Republicans they need to get behind a younger generation of leaders. She railed against socialism and "woke culture".

Read full story
2 comments

Donald Trump performs in song with Jan 6th riot defendants, "Justice for All"

Report: Former President of the United States and 2024 candidate Donald Trump features on a new song, collaborating with people accused of participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol in 2021. In “Justice for All,” which was released on every major music streaming service on Friday, President Trump recites the Pledge of Allegiance on the track.

Read full story
4 comments

People eating oranges in the shower on Tiktok, claim their lives improved

Report: People have many different shower routines, that consist of many different practices, but one that's gone viral again on social media is people eating oranges in the shower. The idea is easy, turn on the shower get in, bring an orange and start peeling the fruit and eating it.

Read full story

New Girl Scout cookie selling for $100 or more online from huge demand

The Raspberry RallyPhoto by(girlscouts.org) Report: The new Girl Scout cookie variety is in such high demand that it is being resold by online scalpers for $100 or more, per box. On February 27 the “Raspberry Rally” flavor was introduced as new, available online-only cookie to add to the yearly rollout. Troops from coast to coast sold out of their stocks of the highly sought after flavor.

Read full story

Walgreens not selling abortion pills, including in states where currently legal

Report: On Thursday the Walgreens Pharmacy chain announced that it refuses to distribute or sell any type of abortion pills, including in several states where they are still legal. Despite the Supreme Court ruling last year that mostly gutted Roe vs. Wade and making abortion federally illegal, some loopholes still exist where abortions can still legally happen in some state or county jurisdictions.

Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore, MD

Biden laughs off Marjorie Taylor Greene fentanyl question: "Isn't she amazing?"

Conservative ProtesterPhoto byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. Report: House Democrats had their yearly retreat held in Baltimore and part of President Biden's comments involved him mocking Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). He jokingly asked the big room full of Democrats (about Greene), "Isn't she amazing?"

Read full story
2 comments

Woman blows herself up in house full of cats, was about to be evicted from property

Report: A New Jersey woman, who had been in a struggle against getting evicted from her house, intentionally set the property ablaze with herself and her dozens of cats inside. Just after 11am on Wednesday is when the fire broke out and the woman refusing to vacate, with the woman and the dozens of cats being lost, the authorities have said.

Read full story
155 comments

Trans teacher with size Z-cups put on leave, dresses as a man outside of school

Kayla LemieuxPhoto by(Nick Kozak) Report: A high school teacher in Canada who went viral in recent months, for a video recorded by students of her wearing gigantic Z-cup fake breasts to teach class, has been placed on paid leave. This comes after she was exposed in the media of almost never dressing as a female, outside of the school setting.

Read full story
291 comments

Mexican President says: "My nation has more Democracy than USA"

On Tuesday the President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said that his country is a better example of democracy than the United States. His comments, who many will find controversial, are after American government officials mentioned a public argument that's going on in Mexico.

Read full story
36 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Prosecutor says child molester pretended to be trans to hurt girls again, office suspends prosecutor

Report: Convicted child molester and accused murderer Hannah Tubbs, formerly known as James Tubbs, discussed a strategy with his lawyers and father to change genders from male to female, prior to a guilty plea in a Los Angeles court. According to police who have knowledge of the phone call, Tubbs allegedly only started to identify as a female after being arrested in a child rape cold case investigation.

Read full story
68 comments

Man screams at girlfriend to "stop f--king eating", she says he's fat shaming her

A big upset in a relationship has come up on Reddit, the social media destination for many of these types of stories, and people are asking if this relationship can be salvaged? A man who says he's 26-years-old, tells how his 23-year-old sister operates a bakery, "and she’s been struggling lately to keep up with orders because she’s short-staffed."

Read full story
11 comments

White House denies Ukraine aid wasted, Marjorie Taylor Greene demands an audit

The spokesman for the National Security Council, retired Rear Admiral John Kirby, spoke at the White House media briefing on Friday afternoon. He said the White House and the Defense Department (DOD), have "no indication" that any of the hundreds of billions of dollars sent to Ukraine has been mismanaged. He said none misplaced, and none stolen.

Read full story
10 comments
Palm Coast, FL

Student beats teacher unconscious after she took his Nintendo game, caught on video

Report: On Monday Feb 21, a 6 foot 6 and 270llb high school student viciously beat a small female staffer unconscious, at a Florida school, because she confiscated his Nintendo Switch video game. On a security camera, the crazed 17-year-old is seen running toward the teacher, who turns to see him just as he slams into her.

Read full story
15 comments
California State

Man sues $2 billion Powerball winner, claims ticket was stolen

Report: Not long after lottery officials in California named Edwin Castro winner of the recent record-breaking $2 billion Powerball jackpot, another man has filed a lawsuit that contests the win, claiming the winning ticket was stolen from him.

Read full story

Jill Biden says President Biden is running again, "He says he's not done"

The First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, is on an official visit to the African continent this week. On Friday in Kenya, in an interview with the Associated Press (AP), she strongly indicated her husband, President Joe Biden is going to run for re-election in 2024.

Read full story
25 comments
Ocala, FL

Florida teacher makes white students bow to black students in class, is now under investigation

A teacher in Florida who is being accused of having his white students bow down to his black students, in class, has been placed on leave. Ethan Hooper, who teaches middle school in Ocala, posted the videos to his own social media account. Mr. Hooper's actions went viral on the highly-followed TikTok page, Libs of TikTok.

Read full story
33 comments

USA has taken in 271,000 Ukrainian Refugees since war began, Biden originally said 100,000

Over 271,000 refugees from Ukraine have been brought into America since Russia attacked Ukraine just over a year ago. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced as of Thursday the 271,000 total. which is way above President Biden's originally mentioned goal of admitting 100,000.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Tennessee bans drag shows in public, becomes first state to do it, more likely to follow

On Thursday the Tennessee state senate approved a bill that bans all LGBTQ+ oriented drag shows in public spaces. The initiative now goes to the GOP Governor Bill Lee's desk, and he has already stated that he intends to sign off on the bill, which would make it the law of the land, in Tennessee.

Read full story
184 comments

Charles Barkley says CNN is a "s--t show", and he's in talks to do a primetime show with Gayle King

Retired NBA star Charles Barkley is currently in talks with CNN to possibly have him join the network. Speaking to the New York Post, he did say the reports are legitimate and real discussions are happening about a potential primetime show, starring Barkley and Gayle King. "Sir Charles" insists however, that himself and Gayle would be a "package deal", if there is a deal to be made.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy