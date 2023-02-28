Prosecutor says child molester pretended to be trans to hurt girls again, office suspends prosecutor

Hannah Tubbs formerly known as James Tubbs Photo by (Los Angeles County Police)

Report: Convicted child molester and accused murderer Hannah Tubbs, formerly known as James Tubbs, discussed a strategy with his lawyers and father to change genders from male to female, prior to a guilty plea in a Los Angeles court. According to police who have knowledge of the phone call, Tubbs allegedly only started to identify as a female after being arrested in a child rape cold case investigation.

The cops claim the only reason Tubbs did so was to get placed in juvenile lockup with underage girls while waiting for his trial to occur. At the time Tubbs was 17-years-old, with criminal records in at least three Western states, Washington, California, and Idaho.

He pleaded guilty on sexually assaulting a 10-year-old female child in a Denny's bathroom on New Year's Day 2014. Prosecutors say he grabbed the child by the throat, locked her in a stall, and put his hands down her pants. When someone came in the restroom he ran.

Eight years later, after police finally broke the cold case and caught Tubbs in 2021, Tubbs, now 27, is claiming he identifies as a woman, and therefore should not go to a men's prison.

In the calls that the police have uncovered, Tubbs is heard talking to his father and laughing about the situation, admitting that the gender change is just to get into a women's facility, and that he feels identifying as trans would get him better treatment. In one call, Tubbs also makes the comment that he feels the Democratic prosecutor's office there in California would be "woke" and go easy on him.

I’m gonna plead out to it, plead guilty," Tubbs says in one recording in January 2021. "They’re gonna stick me on probation, and it’s gonna be dropped, it’s gonna be done, I won’t have to register, won’t have to do nothing."

So now they're going to put me with other trannies that have seen their cases like mine or with one tranny like me that has a case like mine," Tubbs says. "So when you come to court, make sure you address me as her."

Now Mr. Shea Sanna, the prosecutor who handled the original case back in 2014 against Tubbs, has been suspended for five days, for "misgendering" Tubbs. Once Mr. Sanna became aware of the phone calls with Tubbs laughing about becoming trans as a strategy, Mr. Sanna expressed his concern to colleagues in the Los Angeles County prosecutor's office. And then they suspended him.

It wasn’t like I was going around being transphobic or malicious -- I brought it to their attention that they have a convicted child rapist trying to get himself into a juvenile facility as a woman, and he rapes little girls," Sanna told Fox News Digital Friday, in response to his suspension. "Does anybody see a problem with that?"

Hannah Tubbs is currently housed in county jail. It is my understanding that she will soon be transferred to Sylmar Juvenile Hall," Deputy District Attorney Jon Hatami, assigned to the Complex Child Abuse Unit, told Fox News Digital.

What do you think about the timing of Tubbs changing his gender identity, right before making a guilty plea?

Do you think it's fair that the one prosecutor who spoke out, got suspended for discriminating against Tubbs?

Tubbs is being treated as a female in the system now, do you think that is acceptable, or not?