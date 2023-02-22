Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for a "national divorce", suggests that red and blue states separate

Protest Photo by Colin Lloyd on Unsplash

US congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R), of Georgia, has doubled down on her call for a United States "national divorce" with red (republican majority) and blue (democrat majority) states. She says it would help stop an upcoming conflict, or world war 3 situation, involving the USA, Russia, and China.

Ms. Greene, on Tuesday in a 13-tweet long Twitter post made the case that America needs to "separate our ideological and political disagreements by states" (while also) "maintaining our legal union."

She went on to say that the size and scope of the federal government should be drastically reduced, with an emphasis on national security, and protection of the southern border. She says that basically the only big complex government agency left should be the Department of Defense.

In a National Divorce, our Department of Defense would defend America's borders and not be on the verge of world war 3 with Russia and China because our overly powerful federal warlords serve Ukraine first." - Rep. Greene

Ms. Greene's tweets came shortly after President Biden's surprise visit to Ukraine on Monday, to have bilateral meetings with the leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. After those meetings, the White House announced an additional $500 million of military assistance to Ukraine. Analysts project the United States could eventually spend upwards of $2 trillion (2,000 billion) on the war effort.

Greene proposes that states should be able to take complete control of public education, and that school "would look different all over the country". Later in the day, Liz Cheney tweeted at Ms. Greene that she disagreed with any type of rhetoric about states splitting up.

Ms. Cheney recently lost her re-election effort, after being roundly criticized by Donald Trump and friends, especially for her participation in the special committee to go after the former President.

Red state schools would bring back prayer in school and require every student to stand for the national anthem and pledge of allegiance while blue states would likely eliminate the anthem and pledge all together and replace them with anthems and pledges to identity ideologies like the Trans flag and BLM. - Rep. Greene

Our country is governed by the Constitution. You swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution. Secession is unconstitutional. No member of congress should advocate secession, Marjorie." - Liz Cheney

