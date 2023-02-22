Troy, AL

Congressman intros bill to make AR-style guns "national gun of the United States"

Rifle

From hot dogs, apple pie, baseball, bald eagles, or the Statue of Liberty, America has many national symbols, some official and some not. A US Congressman from Alabama now has introduced a bill that would officially make "AR-style" firearms the National Gun of the United States.

Congressman Barry Moore (R) of Alabama went to a gun shop in Troy, Alabama on Tuesday to announce legislation that would make the AR-15 the National Gun of America.

The anti-Second Amendment group won’t stop until they take away all your firearms,” the Republican congressman Moore after his visit at Family Firearms in Troy. “One rule to remember: any government that would take away one right would take away them all.
The Second Amendment is as American a right as freedom of speech, religion, and the press. Second Amendment rights are worth protecting and must not be infringed, and we must send a message that we will meet every attack on any of our constitutional rights,” - Rep. Moore

According to the records, Congress has not been given the whole text of the proposal. But according to sources and Rep. Moore's office, the law would “declare an AR-15 style rifle chambered in a .223 Remington round or a 5.56x45mm NATO round to be the National Gun of the United States.”

Every day we are battling those in Washington trying to take away our Second Amendment rights,” Parker said in a statement. “We’re extremely thankful for men like Congressman Barry Moore who are willing to go to war for us, stand up for our Second Amendment rights and battle those who continue to take those away from us.” - Sonny Parker owner of Family Firearms store in Troy, AL

Many liberal analysts and commentators have already pointed out that in the past 18 months, more than a dozen of the mass killings in America have involved an AR-style firearm. They feel that it is not a good idea to "glorify" these firearms by giving them official status as a representation of the United States' culture.

What do you think about congressman Moore's proposal to make ARs the Official Gun of the USA?

Do you think there should be an official National firearm of America, and should it be an AR, or something else?

