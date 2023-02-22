Nikki Haley says Bernie Sanders is why politicians need mental competency tests

Parties Photo by Robert Linder on Unsplash

Former South Carolina Governor, former Ambassador to the UN, and 2024 GOP Presidential candidate Nikki Haley doubled down on her proposed plan for mental competency tests for politicians above age 75.

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont has been bashing the proposal in the media. Mr. Sanders, a one time a self-described socialist Democrat, is above the age limit in the proposal at 81.

Sen. Sanders on Monday, went on the CBS Late Show with Stephen Colbert said that Haley's proposal for required mental tests for 75-plus politicians was “nothing more than old-fashioned ageism” and “not acceptable.” Mrs. Haley, at the end of a campaign rally this week, was questioned about her proposal and she said:

Bernie Sanders lost his mind because I asked for that. He is exactly the reason we need it. Whoopi Goldberg lost her mind over it — and you know what she was doing? She was glorifying Dianne Feinstein and Maxine Waters. They are exactly the reason we need it,” Haley said.

Feinstein (D), 89, is a longtime senator from California and will be retiring at the end of her term. Many analysts have noted there is a perception the senator is having some mental acuity issues. Ms. Waters, 84, also of California, is a longtime Democratic House member. A few years ago, Fox News analyst Bill O'Reily was fired by the network, in the aftermath of saying that Ms. Waters wore a "James Brown wig."

It is apparent that 51-year-old Gov. Haley is going to make age a central issue in the 2024 campaign. A majority of voters in both parties do not want to see a Biden/Trump rematch, with a main reason being the age of both, Trump at 76 and Biden at 80. One questioner at her rally asked Haley about Trump.

How well do you think it would go over if I called President Trump [and ] said ‘Do you wanna be my VP? ...President Trump is my friend. I called him before I did this. We had a good conversation,” Haley said.

Do you think it's a good idea and a relevant subject for Haley to make age a centerpiece?

Do you agree with her that it is time for younger leaders in America?

Do you think Haley should be the GOP nominee, Trump, or someone else?