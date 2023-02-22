Illegal for pets to hang their heads out the window of a moving vehicle, if a Florida bill becomes law

Dog Photo by Emerson Peters on Unsplash

Lauren Book, a democratic Florida state senator who represents areas in South Florida, has sponsored a new "animal welfare bill". If the bill becomes a law, it would then be illegal for dogs (or any other pets) to stick their heads out of vehicle windows, in the state of Florida.

Dog owners would be banned from allowing their dog to "extend its head or any other body part outside a motor vehicle window while the person is operating the motor vehicle on a public roadway."

The law would also require dogs to wear a doggie seatbelt and/or a harness, while the owner's vehicle is in motion. It would also be acceptable for the pet to be in a crate, or firmly held by a passenger in the vehicle, but not the driver.

Although most dogs love to stick their heads out open windows, the wind can seriously irritate mucous membranes and blow pieces of grit or other debris into their eyes," the Humane Society says. "Pets could also be seriously injured by objects as you drive down the road."

This bill, SB 932 , would prohibit sales of rabbits during springtime months, and ban cat owners from declawing their cats. A public registry of animal abusers, who have been convicted in court, would also be created.

(Businesses would be stopped from) manufacturing, importing for profit, selling, or offering for sale in this state a cosmetic developed or manufactured using cosmetic animal testing conducted or contracted by certain persons or from conducting or contracting for cosmetic animal testing." - Excerpt from the bill SB 932

What do you think about the proposed law?

Do you think people will abide by the law, if it did pass?