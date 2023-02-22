Man sues FBI for allegedly taking 7 tons of Civil War gold he showed them, and claims it's a cover up

Treasure Hunter Dennis Parada Photo by (AP / Michael Rubinkam)

According to metal detector expert Dennis Parada, the FBI is engaging in a coverup, of a treasure discovery of Civil War gold, in Pennsylvania. "We feel we were double-crossed and lied to," said Dennis Parada, co-owner of Finders Keepers.

Allegedly in 1863 in a remote location near Dents Run, a huge shipment of Union gold vanished. The gold was being taken to Philadelphia to be stored at the U.S. Mint.

Last year the FBI confirmed they did a search of the area in 2018 and claims they didn't find anything. The agency also says it "continues to unequivocally reject any claims or speculation to the contrary."

Parada and Kem Parada, his son, have scouted the area trying to find the alleged treasure for years. Eventually they found a wooded area that had large amounts of detected metal. Their work caused the FBI to obtain a search warrant on the area in 2018, which was captured on video by a camera crew.

We have compelling evidence a night dig took place, and that the FBI went to some large effort to cover up that night dig," said Getler, co-author of "Rebel Gold," a book about possible buried caches of gold and silver from during the Civil War.

Parada says that his theory is sometime between the first and second days of the FBI dig at the site, the FBI actually did find the gold treasure, at a point overnight. Nearby residents have reported that they heard a jackhammer and a backhoe over the particular night in question.

Interestingly, this was at a time the dig was supposed to have been paused. They also report they saw huge, armored Brinks style trucks and a long procession of FBI vehicles.

I will stick at this until the end, until I know everything that happened to that gold," Parada said. "How much, where it went to, who has it now. I gotta know."

Do you think the FBI is covering up the gold discovery?

Do you think if the FBI did find the gold, that Parada should become the owner of it?