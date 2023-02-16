Senator warns "lock your doors", after classified UFO briefing

UFO Photo by Gianluca Carenza on Unsplash

On Tuesday, United States Senators were given a classified briefing by NORAD(North American Aerospace Defense Command), and the Department of Defense, also by the US Northern Command and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

After the briefing, Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana said that US officials haven't even been able to find and recover pieces of the last 3 objects that were shot down. Only the first object in the news, pieces of the balloon from China, had been recovered as of Tuesday.

It's clear to me this is not a recent phenomenon," he told reporters, saying "this has been going on" since at least 2017. Calling for more transparency, he said: "If you are confused, you understand the situation perfectly." At the end of his comments to the media, Kennedy said: "Lock your doors tonight."

On February 10, the Defense Department said a U.S. F-22 jet had shot down a high altitude UFO over Alaska. President Biden ordered the object shot down, and the pieces fell into sea ice in a very remote area. The Pentagon says due to weather conditions and other factors, they still haven't recovered it.

A day later on February 11, NORAD shot down a UFO flying over Canada. A day after that, an F-16 fighter "successfully shot down an airborne object" 20,000 feet over Lake Huron near Michigan, the Pentagon announced.

We did not assess it to be a kinetic military threat to anything on the ground, but assess it was a safety flight hazard and a threat due to its potential surveillance capabilities," the Defense Department said.

The UFO shot on Sunday was the 4th that had been caught flying over North America and shot down by US missiles in less than a week and a half. On Monday, Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary, said she wanted to make sure the public knows there is no sign of extraterrestrial activity." Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida told Fox that, "99 percent of what was discussed in that room today can be made public without compromising security in this country."