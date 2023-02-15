Nikki Haley proposes "Mental Tests" for politicians over 75

Political Map Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash

Nikki Haley new 2024 GOP presidential candidate, during her campaign announcement speech, called out older politicians, like her old boss Donald Trump, and president Joe Biden. Mrs. Haley, 51, on Wednesday called for "mental competency tests" for all politicians older than 75. President Biden is 80 and President Trump is 76.

Mrs. Haley started her 2024 campaign off Wednesday in her home state of South Carolina in Charleston. She set a number of political goals like enacting term limits for Congress members and she vowed to focus on the immigration crisis.

Arguably the main point ambassador Haley made several times was her belief that there is time for a generational change in American politics, and that the USA needs a younger leader than the two oldest presidents in a row, Trump and Biden.

Nikki Haley Photo by (Public Domain)

In the America I see, the permanent politician will finally retire,” Haley said. “We’ll have term limits for Congress and mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old.”

Many voters polled and analysts from both parties do get a sense of voter fatigue when it comes to Biden and also Trump. Age has also been a factor in the perception of the candidates, particularly President Biden, who would be 82 if re-elected. President Trump would be 78 by the next time he'd swear in again, if he won in 2024.

Even though Haley is one of the early candidates out of the gate, she is looking at an uphill battle to the GOP nomination. As of Wednesday, Trump still has the lead out of an average of all the major polls, DeSantis of Florida is within single digits of Trump in second. And on average, Nikki Haley is still down in single digits percent totals, far behind.

Do you think Nikki Haley will make a good candidate for GOP 2024?

Do you think Governor DeSantis and Governor Haley may be competing for the same slice of voters?

Do you think America's first woman president will be a Democrat, or a Republican?