Whoopi Goldberg rips Nikki Haley over presidential run: "You lost your mind"

Whoopi Goldberg, longtime co-host of The View , ripped former UN Ambassador and Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley's recent presidential campaign announcement.

After playing a montage of video clips from Haley's campaign ad, she blasted Haley for not saying that America is imperfect, and saying she also doesn't' know "right from wrong".

So Nikki, you know, since you have been asleep all this time, and you just woke up, you're just finding out that there are things about our country that are not perfect," Goldberg said, appearing upset. "And for us to pretend that it is and that nothing happened is ridiculous. So you're not saying anything new."

And you of all people should know better because you used to actually have some sanity and knew right from wrong. And then you lost your mind and went in some new direction. So don't do that," Goldberg added.

In the ad Haley explained her background as a child of immigrants from India, and how her parents instilled in her to remember how blessed they were to be in America. She talked about her feeling that America's founding principles were not "bad", and she also criticized those who felt America is a racist country.

Haley went to Twitter to respond to Ms Goldberg, saying that her new campaign is triggering to

liberals. "Here we go again with Whoopi. The thought of me running for President makes the liberals’ heads explode. I wonder why?" she wrote.

Haley is now the second person to announce their GOP candidacy for president in 2024. She joins former President Donald Trump, who is currently in a back-and-forth battle with Florida governor Ron DeSantis in early Republican polls. Gov. DeSantis has not officially announced a run but is widely expected to.

What do you think about Nikki Haley's candidacy, and Whoopi's comments?

Can Gov. Haley beat Donald Trump or DeSantis?