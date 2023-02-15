Whoopi Goldberg rips Nikki Haley over presidential run: "You lost your mind"

Alpha Tango

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OUX2L_0koZpF8A00
WhoopiPhoto by(Reuters / Lucas Jackson

Whoopi Goldberg, longtime co-host of The View , ripped former UN Ambassador and Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley's recent presidential campaign announcement.

After playing a montage of video clips from Haley's campaign ad, she blasted Haley for not saying that America is imperfect, and saying she also doesn't' know "right from wrong".

So Nikki, you know, since you have been asleep all this time, and you just woke up, you're just finding out that there are things about our country that are not perfect," Goldberg said, appearing upset. "And for us to pretend that it is and that nothing happened is ridiculous. So you're not saying anything new." 
And you of all people should know better because you used to actually have some sanity and knew right from wrong. And then you lost your mind and went in some new direction. So don't do that," Goldberg added.

In the ad Haley explained her background as a child of immigrants from India, and how her parents instilled in her to remember how blessed they were to be in America. She talked about her feeling that America's founding principles were not "bad", and she also criticized those who felt America is a racist country.

Haley went to Twitter to respond to Ms Goldberg, saying that her new campaign is triggering to
liberals. "Here we go again with Whoopi. The thought of me running for President makes the liberals’ heads explode. I wonder why?" she wrote.

Haley is now the second person to announce their GOP candidacy for president in 2024. She joins former President Donald Trump, who is currently in a back-and-forth battle with Florida governor Ron DeSantis in early Republican polls. Gov. DeSantis has not officially announced a run but is widely expected to.

What do you think about Nikki Haley's candidacy, and Whoopi's comments?

Can Gov. Haley beat Donald Trump or DeSantis?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Nikki Haley# Whoopi Goldberg# Politics# Election 2024# Entertainment

Comments / 55

Published by

Sports, Technology, Politics, Business, Pets, Automotive, Opinion Editorials,

Louisville, KY
1K followers

More from Alpha Tango

Nikki Haley says Bernie Sanders is why politicians need mental competency tests

Former South Carolina Governor, former Ambassador to the UN, and 2024 GOP Presidential candidate Nikki Haley doubled down on her proposed plan for mental competency tests for politicians above age 75.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Illegal for pets to hang their heads out the window of a moving vehicle, if a Florida bill becomes law

Lauren Book, a democratic Florida state senator who represents areas in South Florida, has sponsored a new "animal welfare bill". If the bill becomes a law, it would then be illegal for dogs (or any other pets) to stick their heads out of vehicle windows, in the state of Florida.

Read full story
2 comments
Pennsylvania State

Man sues FBI for allegedly taking 7 tons of Civil War gold he showed them, and claims it's a cover up

According to metal detector expert Dennis Parada, the FBI is engaging in a coverup, of a treasure discovery of Civil War gold, in Pennsylvania. "We feel we were double-crossed and lied to," said Dennis Parada, co-owner of Finders Keepers.

Read full story
4 comments
Wilmore, KY

Asbury Revival hits 11th day of 24 hour worship, people from around the world attending

Asbury University RevivalPhoto by(Asbury University) Asbury University, a Christian school in small town Wilmore, Kentucky, had a regularly scheduled service in their main auditorium on campus. At the end of the service, many students attending refused to allow the building to close and continued their worship, prayer, and songs well into the evening. The service continued through the night with more people joining.

Read full story
3 comments
Chesapeake, VA

Satan club approved in Virginia elementary school, ACLU calls it a "victory"

The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia (ACLU) has announced that on Thursday, children at a Virginia elementary school had their first After-School Satan Club meeting. The meeting had been blocked for months by other parents and activists, who were uncomfortable with open promotion of anything to do with Satan, especially at an elementary school.

Read full story
154 comments
Minnesota State

Minnesota Democrats want to ban gas powered lawn mowers, and other equipment

Two democratic Minnesota state Reps Jerry Newton and Heather Edelson introduced bills on Monday that would stop sales of widely used landscaping devices that run on gasoline, or other petroleum based liquid fuels.

Read full story
59 comments
East Palestine, OH

Trump to visit East Palestine, Ohio over derailment, will arrive on Wednesday

2024 Presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump has announced he is going to travel to East Palestine, Ohio, location of the train derailment and massive toxic chemical release early this month.

Read full story
56 comments
Texas State

Texas moves to ban trans athletes from women's college sports

The Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott (R), has made announcements that he is going to bar transgender people from being allowed to compete in women's college athletic events held in the state.

Read full story
170 comments
Ohio State

Biden FEMA says no to Ohio on assistance for train derailment disaster

East Palestine Ohio, Feb 4.Photo by(AP - Gene J Puskar) The Biden Administration has rejected Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's request for federal disaster assistance to deal with the after-effects of the train derailment in the state earlier this month. The crash led to the release of large amounts of very toxic chemicals, which is now being discussed in the media as possibly one of the biggest chemical spills in American history.

Read full story
13 comments
Columbiana County, OH

Buttigieg Blames Trump for Ohio train derailment, "we're constrained"

Derailment Scene in OhioPhoto by(AP - Gene J Pusker) Earlier this week, Biden Administration, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg partly blamed the Trump administration for the derailment of a train with toxic chemicals in Ohio. He says that an obscure safety rule had been abolished under Trump.

Read full story
64 comments

Senator warns "lock your doors", after classified UFO briefing

On Tuesday, United States Senators were given a classified briefing by NORAD(North American Aerospace Defense Command), and the Department of Defense, also by the US Northern Command and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Read full story
1 comments

Nikki Haley proposes "Mental Tests" for politicians over 75

Nikki Haley new 2024 GOP presidential candidate, during her campaign announcement speech, called out older politicians, like her old boss Donald Trump, and president Joe Biden. Mrs. Haley, 51, on Wednesday called for "mental competency tests" for all politicians older than 75. President Biden is 80 and President Trump is 76.

Read full story
2 comments

Oil reserves lowest since 1983, Biden to sell 26 million more barrels anyway

On Monday the Biden Administration made public yet another sell off of oil from the America's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), under the Department of Energy, headed by former Democratic governor of Michigan, Jennifer Granholm. Biden is selling 26 million barrels for April 1to June 30 delivery to market. This move will bring the reserve to its lowest since 1983, Reagan's first term as president.

Read full story
3 comments
Pasadena, CA

Wife of doctor who drove family off cliff doesn't want him prosecuted

The wife of the California doctor, a radiologist, who allegedly deliberately drove his wife and kids and himself off a cliff last month, is now begging officials not to prosecute her husband. Dharmesh Patel, 41, of Pasadena is being held without bail after a plea of not guilty last week, on charges of attempted murder and domestic violence.

Read full story
1 comments
Iowa State

Iowa could loosen child labor laws, amid ongoing worker shortage

State lawmakers in Iowa have introduced bills in January that would ease child labor law regulations. Particular focus being on regulations that deal with the age, and safety protections in the workplace, in some dangerous workplace environments.

Read full story
7 comments

AOC attacks Super Bowl Christian 'He gets us" Commercials

Report: Christian group He Gets Us, ran two commercials during the Super Bowl, showing Jesus as having empathy for immigrants and poor people, but also tired of the division in politics. Reports are that the cost of the ads was at least $20 million.

Read full story
5 comments

Biden still quiet on 3 more UFOs shot down: Do they know what's going on

Over the weekend the US Military and NORAD shot down a third unidentified flying object (UFO) in a row this weekend. This has caused questions and confusion and speculation as to exactly what is going on.

Read full story
2 comments

Marjorie Taylor Greene rips military officials over balloons: "I tore 'em to pieces"

Report: The Biden administration held a classified briefing for House members on the spy balloon situation. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) went ballistic on administration officials for waiting several days before shooting down a surveillance balloon device last week.

Read full story
52 comments

US Army recruitment numbers way down: Some blame "woke" culture

Report: The United States Army is having some of their lowest recruitment numbers in many decades, with 2022 being extremely low, and 2023 on a similar pace or even slower. The Army's media ready responses have been that the hurdles are things that revolve around present day youths' concerns about personal safety. The Army says they find; the young don't want to get killed or injured, they don't want to handle the stress of Army life and they feel the pay is not worth it.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy