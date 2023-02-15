Oil reserves lowest since 1983, Biden to sell 26 million more barrels anyway

Barrels Photo by John Cameron on Unsplash

On Monday the Biden Administration made public yet another sell off of oil from the America's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) , under the Department of Energy, headed by former Democratic governor of Michigan, Jennifer Granholm. Biden is selling 26 million barrels for April 1to June 30 delivery to market. This move will bring the reserve to its lowest since 1983, Reagan's first term as president.

This is different than the biggest ever drawdown that Biden already took in response to Russia invading Ukraine, and the resultant spike in oil prices.

The latest release of the 26 million barrels is responding to two laws that Congress approved during the Obama administration, the 2015 Fixing America's Surface Transportation (FAST) Act. Analysts say that Biden is doing this in anticipation of higher gas prices in the summer.

Biden is front-loading SPR barrels to avoid a summer gasoline price spike," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group and FOX Business Network contributor. "There are growing concerns among the Biden administration that gas prices are headed back to $4 a gallon and the president is fearful of the political heat he will have to take."

Price added, "By pushing barrels forward from previously announced sales he is robbing Peter to pay Paul but is discouraging future U.S. oil and gas investment. There should be some backlash from Republicans who are getting tired of using the SPR for political purposes and creating short-term price relief in exchange for much higher prices down the road."

When Biden began his presidency, the SPR had 638 million barrels with a maximum capacity of 713 million. Biden has authorized several releases in just two and a half years, to the tune of 260 million. The SPR is currently down to 371.6 million barrels, roughly half of capacity, after the 26 million more will be removed.

What do you think about the President's frequent SPR drawdowns?

Are these drawdowns helping the President politically, or actually helping gas prices?

Do you think it is a potential national security issue if the oil reserves stay low?