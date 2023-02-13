Marjorie Taylor Greene rips military officials over balloons: "I tore 'em to pieces"

Marjorie and Trump Photo by Seth Wenig, AP

Report: The Biden administration held a classified briefing for House members on the spy balloon situation. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) went ballistic on administration officials for waiting several days before shooting down a surveillance balloon device last week.

I had to wait in line the whole time. I was I think the second to last person, and I chewed them out just like the American people would’ve,” Greene told The Hill. “I tore ‘em to pieces.”

One anonymous lawmaker who attended the meeting described Ms. Greene's behavior in the meeting as "irrational", according to The Hill.

When she got to ask questions, she was yelling out, saying ‘bulls--t,’ and, you know, ‘I don’t believe you.’ Just screaming and yelling — irrational in my estimation,” the lawmaker recounted to The Hill.

Ms. Greene said she was enraged the military didn't bow the balloon up earlier. It's notable, that this refers to the first balloon. There now have been at least four objects that have invaded North American airspace, as of Sunday.

The White House maintains that they waited until last Saturday to shoot down the balloon over the Atlantic Ocean, to avoid risks to civilians on the ground from falling debris.

The Department of Defense last week revealed at least three suspected Chinese spy balloons had “transited” the country while Trump was president. Ms. Greene, along with several House GOP members have openly questioned the validity of reports that this sort of thing also happened under President Trump.

Many liberal consultants and politicians have used the report of balloons during Trump, to equate to the situation under Biden, and they also have no love lost for Ms. Greene.

Longtime Democratic consultant James Carville, 78, later smacked down the hecklers for their behavior during Biden’s State of the Union speech. He used racial insults against white people. It is notable however, that Mr. Carville is a white man himself.

I told people, I have a Ph.D. in White trashology, and you saw real White trash on display. Let me say something about Congressman Marjorie Taylor Greene , she dresses like White trash. She really needs a fashion consultant. I recommend George Santos. He could do a good job of dressing up where she doesn’t announce her White trashdom by her own clothes," Carville told MSNBC host Ari Melber.

