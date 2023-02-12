US Army recruitment numbers way down: Some blame "woke" culture

Report: The United States Army is having some of their lowest recruitment numbers in many decades, with 2022 being extremely low, and 2023 on a similar pace or even slower. The Army's media ready responses have been that the hurdles are things that revolve around present day youths' concerns about personal safety. The Army says they find; the young don't want to get killed or injured, they don't want to handle the stress of Army life and they feel the pay is not worth it.

Many analysts on the conservative right have blamed the pandemic and do also cite “wokeness” as a driver of the Army's issue with low recruitment. At a public Congressional hearing last year the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, stated however, that "the US Military is not a "woke" organization." That was one of his answers in light of an onslaught of Republican questions regarding military culture and readiness.

(Many young Americans) “just don’t see the Army as something that’s relevant,” said Maj. Gen. Alex Fink, head of Army marketing. “They see us as revered, but not relevant, in their lives... They just don’t perceive the Army as being in touch with the modern, everyday culture that they’re used to,”

Some analysts at the Pentagon actually view the current job market as a possible opportunity to
offer more young people available for recruitment. Job numbers have been improving under the Biden administration in raw number, however, there also have been millions of people, in particular young males, who have dropped out the workforce completely.

These young males are not even searching for jobs in high numbers, which skew the numbers too look more favorable. Even the Congressional Budget Office, whom many Republicans say is liberal, has pointed out that even with the new jobs that are being created, they are at a lower pay level than the previous administration (Trump).

Several new incentives have been implemented by the Army, like an up to $4,500 quarterly bonus for recruiters who go above their enlistment quota. Some young, enlisted soldiers can get a one-time promotion, if they refer another young person who enlists and passes basic training. Just one promotion per soldier allowed.

The Army pollster says about 10% of the respondents say they do not trust military leadership, because of the way recent missions have been handled. The Army attributes this to possibly the Afghanistan withdrawal, and they also say the use of the military during racial protests in America. Military brass seem to downplay the "wokeness" issue by saying only 4%-5% of potential recruits mentioned that as an issue.

What do you think about the Armed Forces having recruiting issues?

Do you see "wokeness" as a primary reason for low recruitment?

Do you think America is ready for a major conflict (or more than one)?

