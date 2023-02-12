Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going public

Jeff Epstein Photo by Palm Beach Sheriff's Office

According to multiple media outlets, the last documents containing the names of the people connected with the late Jeffrey Epstein will be unsealed soon. Possibly as fast as this month, February, and with a timeframe as long as the next few months.

It has been almost four years since Epstein was found dead in a New York jail facility. The official conclusion of the investigation is that his life was lost by his own hand.

When the documents are released, they are expected to have the names of employees, victims, and perhaps most newsworthy, the associates of Epstein. Reports also that the papers will include references to people who are "alleged perpetrators" and those accused of "serious wrongdoing".

Epstein allegedly killed himself in 2019 and the documents have been under seal since then. They were used in a defamation court battle brought by one of Epstein's victims in 2015, against Ghislane Maxwell, Epstein's girlfriend and convicted co-predator.

Epstein was friends and acquaintances with many celebrities, politicians, and wealthy people around the world. Some of the most prominent publicly known include Bill Gates, former President Bill Clinton and former President Donald Trump.

It is unclear if those names will be mentioned, and in what capacity. Prince Andrew and legendary attorney Alan Dershowitz are also expected to be listed in the papers, according to the Daily Mail.

Many conspiracy theories have been floated regarding the death of Epstein, due to the salacious nature of his court cases, and the timing of his death. He was a convicted pedophile and sex-trafficker with access to hundreds of millions of dollars and his own private island.

The contents of His "black book" and airplane logs, with names of associates proved further fodder for the public interest in the story. It remains to be seen if the last of the documents, with the names, will provide a bookend to the whole saga, or if even more questions will be created.

Some of Epstein's accusers have sued his banks, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan Chase, accusing them of facilitating his behavior by loaning him money.

Some settlements have already been paid by the banks, who are saying they now want to leave things be and move on, not liable for anything else. It is possible that certain people named in the document release, could be on the hook for possible lawsuits as well, even if they aren't found criminally liable otherwise.

Plaintiff Jane Doe 1, a survivor of Epstein’s sexual abuse, is entitled to her day in court,” said JPMorgan in a Feb. 7 court filing. “But this lawsuit against JPMC is legally meritless and directed at the wrong party.”

Do you find the timing of Epstein's death to be questionable?

Do you think there are more people that should be caught, other than him and Ms Maxwell?