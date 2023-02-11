GOP in FL give DeSantis wins on Disney and Migrants, will he run in 2024?

Florida Photo by Done By Alex on Unsplash

After a five-day long special session that ended Friday, the GOP lead Florida House and Senate approved seven bills, including measures that Gov. Ron DeSantis wanted to be top priorities.

These include an expansion of the Governor's migrant transport program, giving the state more power to prosecute voter fraud, and give the state and Governor much more control over Disney World.

This is seemingly a big list of wins for the Governor as he continues to poll as the main person. other than former President Trump, who can win the GOP nomination in 2024. Many on the political left, media, politicians, and activists have clashed with DeSantis on issue after issue.

The reality is we have a governor setting up a presidential bid, and this is basically his attempt to get earned media time on Fox News,” Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando) said during Friday floor debate

Reports are that DeSantis had been pushing for this special legislative session to vote on the proposals favorable to him. GOP leaders in the state congress downplayed media suggestions that the Governor strong-armed them into having the session.

You guys are making inquiries, and I look forward to talking about it. But I think the governor is on the right path,” Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast) when asked how the state spent millions on the migrant flight program.

The state congress approved an expansion of the sometimes-controversial plan that DeSantis used to fly around 50 illegal migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in September. The new approval allows DeSantis to spend money moving migrants anywhere in America, not just currently out of Florida.

The expansion also includes a rubber stamp on almost all of the Governor's plans for state control of the counties occupied by Disney World. The governor has been in an intensifying fight with Disney, partly because of what he feels is the entertainment company's role in helping to perpetuate a "woke culture" in the state. Therefore, the Governor does not believe the company is entitled to the same level of power and influence within the state it has enjoyed for many decades.

The expansion also included a further emphasis on DeSantis' fight against voter fraud. Last year he implemented an Election Police force, which was highly controversial amongst liberal politicians and activists. They said the election force was simply created to disenfranchise certain groups who tend to vote democrat.

