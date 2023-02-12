NRA and 25 states sue Biden ATF over new brace regulations

Rifle Photo by Thomas Tucker on Unsplash

Report: America's largest gun rights group has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration. At issue are new federal regulations against firearms that feature or are used with stabilizing brace type accessories.

President Biden says these accessories "especially dangerous". He justifies that sentiment by the fact these accessories have been used in some of the recent mass shootings, here in the homeland.

The National Rifle Association (NRA) is fighting against an attempt by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), that wants regulations on guns equipped with stabilizing braces, (called pistol arm braces by some). Short barrel rifles are one example.

These guns do already require a federal license for ownership, as per the National Firearms Act. On Thursday a federal lawsuit was filed in North Dakota by the NRA. Their attorneys say the ATF's new rule is "arbitrary" and vague. They say it is an abuse of power by the ATF.

The bureau is declaring that they will effectively decide on a case-by-case basis whether a firearm is subject to the NFA. Every American gun owner is in danger of potentially facing felony charges at the whim of these bureaucrats and without any new statute in place," said Jason Ouimet, executive director, National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action.

The 25 states joining the lawsuit against the ATF are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The ATF describes a stabilizing brace as, "an accessory that provides a surface area that allows the weapon to be fired from the shoulder, so long as other factors that indicate that the firearm is designed, made, and intended to be fired from the shoulder."

The Justice Department is taking action to close this loophole and regulate these pistols with stabilizing braces as the dangerous weapons they are, and make it harder for individuals intending to inflict carnage to obtain these weapons," -Pres. Biden.

Many public second amendment advocates have made the point, that these stabilization accessories were originally designed partly to help disable combat veterans continue to be able to shoot. The ATF now requires gun owners who have existing firearms equipped with a stabilizing brace, to register it with the Feds within 120 days.

Or they say remove the brace or give up the firearm to the ATF. Those who do not adhere could face big fines and/or up to a decade in federal prison.

The NRA could be seen as already having the momentum in the lawsuit, after an appeals court defeated the ban on bump stocks last month. The court said the ATF took the action to ban the bump stocks without the approval of congress, which was ruled unconstitutional.

