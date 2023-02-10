Biden slams polls against him running again, "Do you know any polls that are accurate?"

Vote Logo Photo by Cyrus Crossan on Unsplash

During an interview with Spanish-language news outlet Telemundo, President Joe Biden was asked about polling unfavorable to him, polls saying that a majority of American likely voters don’t want him to run for re-election. He was also asked about the border policy of his White House.

Telemundo anchor Julio Vaqueiro started the interview by asking Biden if he is planning to run again. He asked, "You have an intention to run for re-election, but you haven’t made the decision yet" and asked, "What’s stopping you?" Biden responded that he just hasn't decided yet, then he said he proved all of the polling wrong by winning the 2020 presidential election.

Look, do you know any polling that’s accurate these days? You all told me there was no way were going to do well in this off-year election, I told you from the beginning we were going to do well. Y’all told me I couldn’t win the general election. We did well." -Pres. Biden

But look, it may be that I run, I get clobbered; and if I run, I win. That’s not my motive. That’s not the base upon which I make the judgment." -Pres. Biden

The interviewer also asked the President about what happens with his border policy after " Title 42 is lifted " this year. To that question, Biden claimed illegal crossings were down over 90%, thanks to his co-called parole policy for five nations. Illegal migrants from Nicaragua, El Salvador, Haiti, Cuba, and Venezuela. The president also talked about additional security at the border, which he mentioned the need for in his State of the Union address to Congress, on Tuesday.

I’m making sure that we ask the Congress to provide us more security at the border, number one; more agents, number two; number three, more sophisticated machinery." -Biden

