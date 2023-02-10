Church of England considers gender-neutral language, says God is not male

Alpha Tango

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21IfUN_0kiG6dTD00
BiblePhoto byAaron BurdenonUnsplash

On Thursday the Church of England announced it is considering the idea of introducing non-gendered terms to refer to God. They are saying they want to break away from centuries and centuries of referring to God as a masculine being.

They no longer want to use terms such as, "He" and "Our Father, or "Lord", in services, teachings, or prayers. and breaking away from centuries of using masculine references, such as "He" or "Our Father" in prayers and teachings.

The Church of England is headed by recently new King Charles III, and they are saying this is a project on gendered language planned for spring. During the project they will take on this idea of possibly trying to give God Himself gender-neutral pronouns. It is unclear exactly what those pronouns would be.

Christians have recognized since ancient times that God is neither male nor female," a spokesperson for the Church said, as quoted by Reuters. "Yet the variety of ways of addressing and describing God found in scripture has not always been reflected in our worship."
There are absolutely no plans to abolish or substantially revise currently authorized liturgies, and no such changes could be made without extensive legislation," the spokesperson added.

It is publicly known that billions of Christians and others of faith across multiple religions do believe that God is a masculine (male) entity. While there are some exceptions, it is clear the vast majority of believers and religious people around the world, in current day and historically, do profess the belief that God is He.

Some Church of England priests have already made changes by simply saying "God" or replacing "He/Him" pronouns with "They/Them," according to the New York Post. They also refuse to say "Our Father" but say "Our Father and Mother" while saying the Lord's Prayer.

God is not male. Certainly not the white cis male with a beard, sitting on a cloud we seem to reduce and limit God to so often," the Rev. Chantal Noppen told the U.K. Times, as per the New York Post.

A liberal think-tank named Women & the Church, according to the New York Post, believe the idea of God being male discriminates against women. They also think the view that God is a male has been historically used as an excuse not to promote female bishops.

It remains to be seen what likely massive fallout there would likely be in the event of such a decision by the (Christian) Church of England in the spring of 2023. The Holy Bible, which is the primary book of worship for the vast majority of Christians, does refer to God as "He", "Him", and "The Father".

Do you think the Church of England is absolutely insane, or not?

What do you think this means in terms of faith and religion going forward?

Do you believe in God, and do you believe that God is a masculine entity?

# Religion# Church of England# Gender# Politics# Lifestyle

Comments / 7

