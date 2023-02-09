AOC goes off at congressional hearing, says Hunter Biden controversy fake news by GOP

Alpha Tango

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DynoV_0ki7pd8900
US CapitolPhoto byAndy FeliciottionUnsplash

The US House Oversight Committee's hearing on Twitter's decision to repress the Hunter Biden laptop story in the fall of 2020 was conducted on Wednesday. When it was her turn to speak, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez "AOC", progressive liberal firebrand, began screaming at republicans.

I believe that political operatives who sought to inject explosive disinformation with the Washington Post couldn’t get away with it — and now they’re livid,” railed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Wednesday’s hearings about Twitter censoring the Hunter Biden story. We could be talking about the cost of prescription drugs, abortion rights, civil rights, voting rights, but instead we're talking about Hunter Biden's half fake laptop story.
I mean this is an embarrassment, but I’ll go into it.," AOC said during the hearing. We could be talking about the cost of prescription drugs, abortion rights, civil rights, voting rights, but instead we're talking about Hunter Biden's half fake laptop story. I mean this is an embarrassment, but I’ll go into it.," she said during the hearing.

Most mainstream media outlets largely ignored the Hunter Biden laptop situation until the New York Times finally mentioned it March 16, 2022. They published a report about the federal investigations into possible tax fraud the president's son may have committed. The Washington Post released its report about Hunter Biden's "multimillion-dollar" financial ties to Chinese energy giant CEFC China Energy days later. 

CBS, NBC and CNN all released reports verifying the laptop throughout the year as well. Conservative politicians and legal analysts had already been whistleblowing concerns about Mr. Biden, the son, for several months in advance. 

The laptop contains information regarding Hunter's finances, business dealings, regular use of the N-word, and correspondence with his baby momma mistress, who also is a former stripper. He is currently under multiple federal investigations. 

What do you think about AOC hollering that the Hunter Biden stories are fake distractions?

