FDA approves vibrating pill to treat constipation, available for Rx now

People who are dealing with chronic constipation now have a new medical option to help get things not be backed up. It's an all new, first of its kind product. It's around the size of a standard pill but does not give off any medication as it dissolves. Instead, after swallowing and entering the colon, it vibrates to stimulate the colon into action.

The capsule is called Vibrant, and in August, the US Food and Drug Administration approved it for use in humans. It only became available for doctors to prescribe for the general public this week. Doctors generally consider a person having less than three bowel movements a week to be constipated.

According to a recent survey, between 10% and 20% of Americans have ongoing constipation that doesn't have a particularly knowable cause. They may be bloated, and they may have pain, and a general feeling of malaise.

The way the treatment goes is the patient takes a single Vibrant capsule at bedtime, daily. The pill goes the same way food does into your system, through the stomach and small intestine, then hitting the large intestine 12-14 hours later. Then it starts working.

There are these nerve cells in your gut called mechanosensory cells, which the Vibrant pills stimulate. They help trigger peristalsis, which are the contractions your guts make to help move things along.

There are little vibrations for three seconds on, three seconds off,” said Cathy Collis, chief commercial officer for Vibrant Gastro, which is based in Israel but has offices in the US.

You activate each pill before use in a little container pod device that turns the capsule on. Once you swallow the capsule, it stays active for a couple hours, goes into sleep mode for about six hours, the wakes up again for another couple hours. When you're ready to go, you just go normally, and the pill gets flushed.

The company says the capsules are a medical-grade material that gastroenterologists have used for well over a decade. In order to get the FDA clearance, Vibrant had to show they were non-toxic, and also could they handle the force of an accidental bite, for example.

They also had to show that the capsules didn’t have certain risks, like causing infections, irritating tissues, interfering with other electronic devices like pacemakers, getting stuck or not working at all. They are FDA approved class 2 medical devices, like syringes or contact lenses.

