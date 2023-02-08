Poll: Half of Americans say they are worse off financially, most since '09

Empty Wallet Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

One half of American citizens told a Gallup poll they are in worse financial shape right now than they were this time last year. That's the highest percentage since the peak of the Great Recession, the poll taken on Wednesday said.

Spot on 50% of Americans surveyed said their personal money situation has declined over the past 12 months, the most since 54% who said they were worse off financially in May 2009, according to Gallup.

The poll found that only 35% of Americans say they are better off now than they were a year ago, slumping far from a high of 59% in January 2020. Gallup has been asking people this question since 1976. They're saying its "rare" for such a high percentage of Americans to say they are strapped for money.

To add insult to injury, this sentiment among Americans follows a year when the annual inflation rate hit 9.1% — the highest in 40 years causing prices of many items like the staple product chicken eggs, to go way up in cost.

There is also a political element to how people evaluate their personal finances, as significantly more Republicans (61%) than Democrats (37%) say they are worse off. In fact, more Democrats (47%) say they are better off than worse off. Democrats generally rate their finances better than Republicans do when a Democratic president is in office, and the reverse is usually true under Republican presidential administrations. -Analysis from Gallup

Gallup is saying that the majority of the reason for Americans' sour disposition is mainly because a Democrat is in the White House. It is unclear if this is true or has any bearing on how much cash people actually have in their bank accounts.

