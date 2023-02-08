Biden demands immediate outlaw: "Let's finish the job and ban these assault weapons now"

Cop with Rifle Photo by Alec Favale on Unsplash

I don't need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common-sense steps that will save the lives in the future, and to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act (on the ban)," Mr Biden said at the White House on Tuesday.

President Biden repeated the same sentiment in his State of the Union address Tuesday night, his first to a divided congress, after the recent GOP gains in the House. Saying "Let's finish the job and ban these assault weapons now".

When Biden made this statement as viewable in the video, he backed away from the podium and raised his arms and his voice. A significant number of conservative congressional members loudly booed. On the other side of the chamber, most of the liberal members gave a rousing, standing ovation to the President.

Biden ever since he ran in the 2012 election has repeatedly said that a major goal of his administration would be a ban on so called assault-style weapons. Many American liberals have openly used the term derisively, to certain categories of semi-automatic and automatic firearms.

It is unclear if "assault-weapon" is even a legitimate category of firearm, according to many Americans who do cherish their constitutionally mandated 2nd amendment right to bear arms. Many conservative analysts, activists, and citizens have publicly announced they view the term as simply a red herring cover for the excuse to take more guns away.

Additional gun legislation that involves the ban of particular firearms and/or ammunition would seem unlikely, given the current congressional makeup, given the GOP has the House majority. Also, the US Senate is a razor thin margin, with the Democrats having a one vote advantage. Complicating their efforts more would be Democratic senator from West Virginia, Joe Manchin, who comes from a gun friendly state and has said he is not interested in this type of legislation.

