President Biden's IRS planning to make a crack down on waiters' tips, and service industry employers

Bistro Photo by Henrique Felix on Unsplash

To paraphrase the late President Ronald Reagan, "one of the worst things a business owner wants to hear is, the IRS is on the phone". The same government entity, the Internal Revenue Service under the Biden administration, is now proposing a revenue grabbing action to further crack down on the service industry, and how tips are reported.

The Service Industry Tip Compliance Agreement (SITCA) program would allegedly be a voluntary program to report gratuities where the service industry "cooperates" with the IRS, announced Monday. According to the proposal, the IRS will give the public until springtime (May) to give their opinions. It is apparent however, the plan seems to be going forward regardless of public opinion.

Those 87,000 new IRS agents that you were promised would only target the rich..." Mike Palicz, the federal affairs manager at Americans for Tax Reform, tweeted. "They're coming after waitresses' tips now."

According to the IRS , the goal to "improve tip reporting compliance," reduce administrative paperwork and provide greater transparency. The agency also claims, "monitoring of employer compliance based on actual annual tip revenue and charge tip data from an employer's point-of-sale system, and allowance for adjustments in tipping practices from year to year."

The IRS would also expect cooperating employers to provide annual reports, and says the employers would get additional liability protections involving "rules that define tips as part of an employee's pay". Also, they say the employers would have to implement confirmed internal tip reporting procedures "in accordance with the section of the tax law that requires employees to report tips to their employers."

Years ago, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) published a report that found the IRS rarely audited tip income of noncompliant employers and employees. The inspector general estimated 30% of employers who had tip reporting agreements had omitted tips worth almost $1.7 billion, according to the report.

One of the problems identified by TIGTA is that the IRS rarely revokes tip reporting agreements, resulting in continued tip income audit protection for noncompliant employers, and in some cases, their employees," the IRS said in a notice published Monday.

It seems that Uncle Sam is coming for that $1.7billion in tips, according to the notice. Some tax experts, activists, and citizens are concerned at this revelation, particularly in the face of the lasting effects of the pandemic downturn on the service business.

Do you think the IRS coming for these unclaimed tips is effectively another tax on employers and employees?

Do you enjoy paying more taxes, or less taxes?