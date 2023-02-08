Catholic high school student who believes in only two genders suspended, arrested for protesting his suspension

Canada Photo by Jason Hafso on Unsplash

Report: A Catholic high school student in Canada was arrested Monday after being suspended for protesting against transgender people's use of bathrooms labeled for girls at his school. He says that according to his personal and religious beliefs, that there are only two genders. Now he is appealing his case (along with his attorney) to Ontario's human rights tribunal.

Josh Alexander, 16, said administrators of his high school, St. Joseph’s Catholic in Renfrew, Ontario, told him his presence at school would be "detrimental to the physical and mental well-being" of the transgender students, according to The Epoch Times . Mr. Alexander told the school leaders that due to his belief in God, he would continue to express his beliefs, but would not intentionally cause conflict or engage with transgender students.

Nonetheless, the school decided to suspend Alexander for the entire school year. He hasn't attended school since November 2022, when the suspension was first laid down. Initially, the suspension ended this January, but subsequently he was told he would be expelled for the entire school year. At that point, Mr. Alexander began to organize a protest, and attempted to attend classes, and was then arrested by the police.

Josh Alexander, 16 Photo by (Yan Parisien)

Offence is obviously defined by the offended. I expressed my religious beliefs in class and it spiraled out of control,” Alexander said. “Not everybody’s going to like that. That doesn’t make me a bully. It doesn’t mean I’m harassing anybody. They express their beliefs and I express mine. Mine obviously don’t fit the narrative.”

Canada and the United States are longtime allies that have a long history of commonalities in culture and law. From abortion to marijuana legalization, the federal laws have not been in perfect lockstep, but many on the political left in America have suggested Canada as an example of the sort of Democracy that America could also reflect.

More liberal states such as California and New York would be smaller examples of the aforementioned. Transgender rights have been a hot button political issue in America, particularly since the last election cycle, and polls as one of the potential significant issues in 2024 as well.

What do you think about transgender people using girls' bathrooms at schools?

Should transgender people have separate bathrooms, or use the one for the sex they were born?

Do you think there is a difference for public bathrooms and for schoolchildren under 18?